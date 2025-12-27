'Detergent, Urea, Refined Oil': Alleged Milk Adulteration Racket Busted In Mumbai's Andheri; Viral Video Reveals Shocking Details

Mumbai: Mumbai has witnessed fresh allegations of milk adulteration, with residents of Andheri West’s Kapaswadi area claiming that adulterated milk is being supplied openly in the locality. The alleged racket has raised serious concerns over public health, particularly affecting children, women and senior citizens.

Viral Video Shows Milk Adulteration Racket Busted

A viral video shows the alleged racket reportedly being busted by local residents and a cop. In the video, one can see a room filled with milk packets. The man recording the video can be seen carrying a hardened plastic baton, often carried by cops. The man can be seen entering a house where a man and a woman can be seen in the video.

He can be heard asking the man in the video to 'make something'. "Chal baith k maal bana," he can be heard saying as the person in the video can be seen asking him what his fault is. As the video concludes, the man can be seen lighting a fire lamp, probably showing the technique of how he does the milk adulteration. The video has gone viral with several netizens claiming that the alleged racket has been into existence since decades.

According to local residents, synthetic milk is reportedly being prepared using chemical substances and supplied to households under the guise of genuine dairy products. According to reports, substances such as detergent powder, urea, soap solution, refined oil and other synthetic chemicals are being mixed to create milk-like liquid. Residents further claimed that one litre of original milk is allegedly diluted with water and chemicals to produce nearly double the quantity, which is then supplied daily to consumers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not Milk, But White Poison ( Mumbai Juhu Circle Andheri West )



Yesterday, people witnessed the dark truth of the adulterated milk mafia in Mumbai Andheri West Kapaswadi area (near Juhu Circle). A brazen racket of fake milk is thriving openly, directly harming public health.… pic.twitter.com/OHeJFFoGpB — Puneet Singh (@puneetkrsingh) December 27, 2025

@AmeetSatam ji काय चाललंय आपल्या विभागामध्ये? You need to scan these kapaswadi and adjoining areas long notorious for all the wrong doings https://t.co/9zpdxjKWG3 — Siddhesh Bhalekar 🇮🇳 (@Soulfulsid) December 27, 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Supply Chain Under Scrutiny

Locals alleged that milk packets do not reach consumers directly from authorised dairy centres. Instead, the original packets are reportedly diverted to private locations where adulteration takes place. The adulterated milk is then repackaged into fresh pouches and distributed in nearby areas.

Health Risks Highlighted

Medical experts warn that long-term consumption of adulterated milk can lead to serious health complications. These include kidney and liver damage, impaired growth in children, calcium deficiency in women, and chronic gastrointestinal, skin and eye-related disorders.

Read Also Mumbai: Man Booked For Using Fake Local Train Pass Generated Through ChatGPT

Authorities Yet to Act

The alleged racket has raised questions about monitoring by the Food Safety and Standards Authority, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other enforcement agencies. Netizens have demanded immediate inspections, sample testing and strict action against those found guilty by the Mumbai Police.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation or response from civic or food safety authorities regarding the allegations. Locals have urged the administration to intervene urgently, stating that unchecked adulteration could pose a major public health risk. Further developments are awaited as authorities are expected to verify the claims through inspections and laboratory testing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/