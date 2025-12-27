 Mumbai: Man Booked For Using Fake Local Train Pass Generated Through ChatGPT
The CSMT railway police have registered an FIR against a 22-year-old man for allegedly creating and using a fake suburban railway pass generated through ChatGPT. The forged pass, valid between Mumbra and CSMT, was detected during a routine ticket check at Byculla station on December 25, officials said.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
A representative image of Ticket Examiner checking tickets | File Image

The incident occurred around 12:45 pm on December 25, when ticket examiner Kunal Sawardekar was conducting routine checks near the main gate of platform 1 at Byculla railway station.

When asked to show his ticket, the accused, identified as Adil Ansar Khan, produced a railway pass displayed as a photograph on his iPhone 13 Pro.

Suspicion Raised Over Non-UTS Pass

Officials grew suspicious as the pass was not displayed on the official UTS mobile application. Khan was subsequently taken to the ticket checking office for further verification.

Senior railway officials later confirmed that the pass did not meet official criteria and was fake.

Pass Allegedly Created Using ChatGPT

Investigations revealed that Khan, a resident of Mumbra who does odd jobs, allegedly generated the one-month pass using ChatGPT after receiving guidance from a friend.

The forged pass claimed validity from November 24 to December 25 for travel between Mumbra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), with a fare of Rs 215. Police said Khan allegedly used the fake pass throughout this period.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

Following the detection, Sawardekar lodged a complaint, after which the CSMT railway police registered a case against Khan under Sections 318(2) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), and 340(2) (using forged electronic records) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Authorities are now investigating how many days the accused travelled using the forged pass.

