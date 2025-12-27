Mumbai: BMC Issues Fire Safety Notice To NSCI Worli Amid Citywide Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: Amid intensified inspections of eateries, clubs and bars across Mumbai following the deadly Goa nightclub fire, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli over multiple fire safety lapses.

According to senior civic officials, the notice was served on December 19 after inspections revealed 'inadequacies and contraventions related to fire prevention and life safety measures' within the club premises. According to an Indian Express report, the inspection was carried out by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) under Section 5(1) of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

What Is In The BMC Notice?

In its notice to NSCI, the Divisional Fire Officer highlighted several serious non-compliances. These included diesel-operated fire pumps found to be non-functional and a basement water curtain system that was not operating in auto mode, both critical components of fire safety infrastructure. Officials also pointed out unsafe storage of scrap material in service ducts and passageways, electric cables not properly sealed at floor level and leakages in fire hoses.

Additionally, the fire brigade flagged the absence of Form ‘B’ certification for the fixed fire-fighting system in the administrative building, a mandatory compliance document issued by the licensing authority. The civic body directed NSCI to rectify all deficiencies within 30 days of receiving the notice. The club has also been asked to submit the required Form ‘B’ within seven days.

NSCI Responds To BMC Notice

Responding to the notice, NSCI Mumbai secretary Viren Shah said the club has already addressed the issues raised by the BMC. “There were some small issues which have now been adhered to. Fire safety is a priority for us as well. We have taken corrective measures, rectified all the errors and submitted our compliance letter to the BMC today,” Shah told The Indian Express.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi said the action against NSCI is part of a broader, preemptive inspection drive across the city. Following the Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, the BMC began inspections on December 23 covering eateries, bars, malls and establishments housing restaurants.

Also Watch:

“During inspections, the MFB along with officials from the Building and Fire departments are checking whether fire-fighting systems are operational, if any unauthorised structural changes or encroachments have been made, and whether overall fire safety norms are being followed,” Joshi said. “Wherever lapses are found, establishments are being issued clear directives to carry out corrective measures,” she added, according to the report.

The civic body has indicated that inspections will continue in the coming days, with strict action likely against establishments that fail to comply with fire safety norms.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/