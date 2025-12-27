 Mumbai: BMC Issues Fire Safety Notice To NSCI Worli Amid Citywide Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Issues Fire Safety Notice To NSCI Worli Amid Citywide Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze

Mumbai: BMC Issues Fire Safety Notice To NSCI Worli Amid Citywide Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze

The BMC issued a notice to NSCI in Worli for fire safety lapses after inspections post-Goa fire tragedy. Key issues include non-functional fire pumps and a lack of Form ‘B’ certification. NSCI claims corrective measures are underway.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: Amid intensified inspections of eateries, clubs and bars across Mumbai following the deadly Goa nightclub fire, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli over multiple fire safety lapses.

According to senior civic officials, the notice was served on December 19 after inspections revealed 'inadequacies and contraventions related to fire prevention and life safety measures' within the club premises. According to an Indian Express report, the inspection was carried out by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) under Section 5(1) of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

What Is In The BMC Notice?

In its notice to NSCI, the Divisional Fire Officer highlighted several serious non-compliances. These included diesel-operated fire pumps found to be non-functional and a basement water curtain system that was not operating in auto mode, both critical components of fire safety infrastructure. Officials also pointed out unsafe storage of scrap material in service ducts and passageways, electric cables not properly sealed at floor level and leakages in fire hoses.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Issues Fire Safety Notice To NSCI Worli Amid Citywide Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze
Mumbai: BMC Issues Fire Safety Notice To NSCI Worli Amid Citywide Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze
Sahaj & LIC Join Forces To Unlock Insurance Access For Bharat's Underserved Millions
Sahaj & LIC Join Forces To Unlock Insurance Access For Bharat's Underserved Millions
'Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Inspires Us To Stand For Truth, Justice And Righteousness': PM Modi
'Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Inspires Us To Stand For Truth, Justice And Righteousness': PM Modi
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Megastar's Galaxy Apartment; Netizens Say 'Aaj Mela Lagega'- Watch VIDEO
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Megastar's Galaxy Apartment; Netizens Say 'Aaj Mela Lagega'- Watch VIDEO

Additionally, the fire brigade flagged the absence of Form ‘B’ certification for the fixed fire-fighting system in the administrative building, a mandatory compliance document issued by the licensing authority. The civic body directed NSCI to rectify all deficiencies within 30 days of receiving the notice. The club has also been asked to submit the required Form ‘B’ within seven days.

Read Also
Mumbai Fire Mishap: Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Runner-Up Pushkar Jog & Daughter Rescued, But House...
article-image

NSCI Responds To BMC Notice

Responding to the notice, NSCI Mumbai secretary Viren Shah said the club has already addressed the issues raised by the BMC. “There were some small issues which have now been adhered to. Fire safety is a priority for us as well. We have taken corrective measures, rectified all the errors and submitted our compliance letter to the BMC today,” Shah told The Indian Express.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi said the action against NSCI is part of a broader, preemptive inspection drive across the city. Following the Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, the BMC began inspections on December 23 covering eateries, bars, malls and establishments housing restaurants.

Also Watch:

“During inspections, the MFB along with officials from the Building and Fire departments are checking whether fire-fighting systems are operational, if any unauthorised structural changes or encroachments have been made, and whether overall fire safety norms are being followed,” Joshi said. “Wherever lapses are found, establishments are being issued clear directives to carry out corrective measures,” she added, according to the report.

The civic body has indicated that inspections will continue in the coming days, with strict action likely against establishments that fail to comply with fire safety norms.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Experience The Magic Of Winter Travel In Maharashtra; Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary

Experience The Magic Of Winter Travel In Maharashtra; Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Services Disrupted, Leaving Commuters Stranded; Daily...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Services Disrupted, Leaving Commuters Stranded; Daily...

Mumbai: Man Booked For Using Fake Local Train Pass Generated Through ChatGPT

Mumbai: Man Booked For Using Fake Local Train Pass Generated Through ChatGPT

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 27, 2025: City Wakes Up To Haze-Filled Morning Skies; Overall Air...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 27, 2025: City Wakes Up To Haze-Filled Morning Skies; Overall Air...

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Sets Aside Molestation Conviction Of Cabbie, Upholds Criminal...

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Sets Aside Molestation Conviction Of Cabbie, Upholds Criminal...