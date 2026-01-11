Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: BJP And Shinde Sena Candidates Report Sharp Rise In Assets, No Criminal Cases In Affidavits

Asset declarations of BJP and Shinde Sena candidates show significant growth ahead of the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 10: Details of movable and immovable assets declared by candidates contesting the upcoming civic elections reveal significant increases in wealth over the years. None of the candidates listed have declared any criminal cases or convictions.

Chandan Sharma | Facebook

Ward 122: Chandan Sharma (BJP, Powai)

Candidate: Chandan Sharma

Party: BJP

Ward: 122 (Powai)

Profession: Developer

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 84,77,99,635

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 18,01,37,581

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Meenal Tuurde | Facebook

Ward 166: Meenal Tuurde (Shinde Sena, Vikhroli)

Candidate: Meenal Tuurde

Party: Shinde Sena

Ward: 166 (Vikhroli)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 55,17,50,842

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 76,13,600

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Anita Vaity | X - @AnitaNVaity

Ward 105: Anita Vaity (BJP, Mulund East)

Candidate: Anita Vaity

Party: BJP

Ward: 105 (Mulund East)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 28,88,10,000

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2007: Rs 7,00,000

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Hetal Gala | Facebook

Ward 97: Hetal Gala (BJP, Bandra Fort)

Candidate: Hetal Gala

Party: BJP

Ward: 97 (Bandra Fort)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 27,93,40,281

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 17,93,98,268

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Bhaskar Shetty | Instagram

Ward 188: Bhaskar Shetty (Shinde Sena, Ghatkopar East)

Candidate: Bhaskar Shetty

Party: Shinde Sena

Ward: 188 (Ghatkopar East)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,37,26,000

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not available

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Sandhya Doshi | Instagram

Ward 18: Sandhya Doshi (Shinde Sena, Charkop)

Candidate: Sandhya Doshi

Party: Shinde Sena

Ward: 18 (Charkop)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 19,26,53,313

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,02,48,050

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Ward 9: Sanjay Bhosale (Shinde Sena, Borivali)

Candidate: Sanjay Bhosale

Party: Shinde Sena

Ward: 9 (Borivali)

Profession: Service

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 13,10,78,850

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2024: Rs 11,08,14,648

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Deepak Tawade | X - @deepaktawde1973

Ward 20: Deepak Tawade (BJP, Kandivali)

Candidate: Deepak Tawade

Party: BJP

Ward: 20 (Kandivali)

Profession: Service

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,89,30,460

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 5,72,76,190

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Shilpa Sangore | Instagram

Ward 17: Shilpa Sangore (BJP, Kandivali)

Candidate: Shilpa Sangore

Party: BJP

Ward: 17 (Kandivali)

Profession: Doctor

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,83,80,278

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,76,61,679

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Also Watch:

Kesarben Murji Patel | Instagram

Ward 81: Kesarben Murji Patel (BJP, Andheri)

Candidate: Kesarben Murji Patel

Party: BJP

Ward: 81 (Andheri)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 19,01,41,458

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 2,21,00,000

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/