 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: BJP And Shinde Sena Candidates Report Sharp Rise In Assets, No Criminal Cases In Affidavits
Ahead of the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026, several BJP and Shinde Sena candidates have declared a sharp rise in their movable and immovable assets compared to previous elections. Affidavits show that none of the listed candidates face criminal cases or convictions.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Asset declarations of BJP and Shinde Sena candidates show significant growth ahead of the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 10: Details of movable and immovable assets declared by candidates contesting the upcoming civic elections reveal significant increases in wealth over the years. None of the candidates listed have declared any criminal cases or convictions.

Chandan Sharma

Chandan Sharma | Facebook

Ward 122: Chandan Sharma (BJP, Powai)

Candidate: Chandan Sharma
Party: BJP
Ward: 122 (Powai)
Profession: Developer
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 84,77,99,635
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 18,01,37,581
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Meenal Tuurde

Meenal Tuurde | Facebook

Ward 166: Meenal Tuurde (Shinde Sena, Vikhroli)

Candidate: Meenal Tuurde
Party: Shinde Sena
Ward: 166 (Vikhroli)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 55,17,50,842
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 76,13,600
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Anita Vaity

Anita Vaity | X - @AnitaNVaity

Ward 105: Anita Vaity (BJP, Mulund East)

Candidate: Anita Vaity
Party: BJP
Ward: 105 (Mulund East)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 28,88,10,000
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2007: Rs 7,00,000
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Hetal Gala

Hetal Gala | Facebook

Ward 97: Hetal Gala (BJP, Bandra Fort)

Candidate: Hetal Gala
Party: BJP
Ward: 97 (Bandra Fort)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 27,93,40,281
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 17,93,98,268
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Bhaskar Shetty

Bhaskar Shetty | Instagram

Ward 188: Bhaskar Shetty (Shinde Sena, Ghatkopar East)

Candidate: Bhaskar Shetty
Party: Shinde Sena
Ward: 188 (Ghatkopar East)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,37,26,000
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not available
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Sandhya Doshi

Sandhya Doshi | Instagram

Ward 18: Sandhya Doshi (Shinde Sena, Charkop)

Candidate: Sandhya Doshi
Party: Shinde Sena
Ward: 18 (Charkop)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 19,26,53,313
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,02,48,050
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Ward 9: Sanjay Bhosale (Shinde Sena, Borivali)

Candidate: Sanjay Bhosale
Party: Shinde Sena
Ward: 9 (Borivali)
Profession: Service
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 13,10,78,850
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2024: Rs 11,08,14,648
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Deepak Tawade

Deepak Tawade | X - @deepaktawde1973

Ward 20: Deepak Tawade (BJP, Kandivali)

Candidate: Deepak Tawade
Party: BJP
Ward: 20 (Kandivali)
Profession: Service
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,89,30,460
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 5,72,76,190
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Shilpa Sangore

Shilpa Sangore | Instagram

Ward 17: Shilpa Sangore (BJP, Kandivali)

Candidate: Shilpa Sangore
Party: BJP
Ward: 17 (Kandivali)
Profession: Doctor
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,83,80,278
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,76,61,679
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Also Watch:

Kesarben Murji Patel

Kesarben Murji Patel | Instagram

Ward 81: Kesarben Murji Patel (BJP, Andheri)

Candidate: Kesarben Murji Patel
Party: BJP
Ward: 81 (Andheri)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 19,01,41,458
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 2,21,00,000
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

