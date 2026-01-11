Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Promises Tech-Driven Governance, Welfare Push And Civic Overhaul

The BJP–Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti alliance on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. | X @ANI

Mumbai: The BJP–Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti alliance on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, promising a wide-ranging overhaul of civic infrastructure, welfare schemes and governance through technology-driven solutions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde jointly released the manifesto, outlining what the alliance described as a roadmap for a “developed, transparent and future-ready Mumbai”.

Key welfare promises

Among the key assurances, the Mahayuti promised that there would be no increase in water tax for the next five years and announced a 50 per cent fare concession for women on public transport in the city, particularly on BEST buses. The manifesto also pledged to provide housing for Marathi people in Mumbai, while stressing the preservation of Marathi culture alongside rapid urban modernisation.

A major focus of the manifesto is strengthening Mumbai’s water security. The alliance assured that the long-pending Gargai, Pinjal and Damanganga water supply projects would be completed within the next five years. Additionally, an allocation of Rs 17,000 crore has been proposed under environmental conservation and climate action schemes.

In the transport sector, the Mahayuti committed to transforming the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking by making its entire fleet electric by 2029. The fleet strength is proposed to be doubled from the current 5,000 buses to 10,000, with the introduction of “midi” and “mini” bus services to improve last-mile connectivity around Metro stations and railway hubs. Women passengers will continue to receive a 50 per cent fare concession on BEST services.

Tech-led governance

Unveiling the manifesto, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the alliance intends to combine “Japanese technology” with local administrative systems to address chronic civic issues. “Mumbai has seen 25 years of inefficiency in civic governance. We want to bring transparency and efficiency by leveraging technology and giving services directly on citizens’ mobile phones,” he said.

Fadnavis announced a “Municipality on Your Mobile” initiative and an AI-driven platform aimed at expediting building approvals, curbing corruption and ensuring transparency in the real estate sector. He also promised the establishment of artificial intelligence laboratories in all municipal schools to equip students with future-ready skills.

The manifesto places significant emphasis on the use of artificial intelligence in governance, including proposals to curb corruption, speed up clearances and improve service delivery. Fadnavis also made a controversial assertion, stating that Mumbai would be made “free of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas”. He said that, with the help of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), an AI-based tool would be developed to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Flood-free Mumbai pledge

On climate resilience, the Mahayuti promised a “flood-free Mumbai” within five years. The plan includes adopting Japanese flood-management techniques, collaborating with institutions such as IIT and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), constructing four new underground floodwater storage tanks, revamping drainage lines and fast-tracking the BRIMSTOWAD-2 project. A research group from IIT will also study Mumbai’s topography as part of this initiative.

Healthcare reforms form another key pillar of the manifesto. Civic hospitals will be upgraded to the level of AIIMS, and a digital health card will be introduced to store the medical history of every Mumbaikar, enabling faster and more efficient treatment.

Housing push

On housing and redevelopment, the alliance announced a “Pagadimukt Mumbai” initiative to resolve long-pending tenancy issues and promised Occupancy Certificates for 20,000 stalled buildings, a move expected to benefit lakhs of residents. Incentives have also been proposed for high-rise buildings that adopt sustainable “Living Forest” practices. Regarding the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Fadnavis said an ecosystem would be created to upgrade micro businesses in the area and that even ineligible residents would be accommodated.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on the occasion, underlined the importance of protecting Mumbai’s Marathi identity. He announced that a separate Marathi language and culture department would be set up in the BMC to promote local art, literature and heritage. Plans were also outlined for Marathi libraries, cultural centres and a “Mumbai Fellowship” programme for Marathi youth.

Education reforms

Shinde said the school syllabus would include the history of Mumbai and the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, and reiterated plans for establishing the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical University. He also announced redevelopment plans for ‘koliwadas’ and ‘gaothans’ to safeguard the identity and livelihoods of the city’s original Koli community and other indigenous residents.

The manifesto further includes proposals for modernising civic markets, building cold storage facilities for fish vendors in BMC markets, redeveloping vegetable markets, setting up fish import-export centres, implementing a small industries policy, establishing startup incubation centres and providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to help women become self-reliant through small businesses.

Tourism development also finds mention, with plans to create a dedicated tourism department, build a world-class museum at Hutatma Chowk, redevelop existing theatres on the lines of Ravindra Natya Mandir and construct new theatres if required. The Mahayuti also announced that a development plan for Mumbai with a 2034 horizon would be prepared.

Key Highlights of the Manifesto

The Gargai, Pinjal and Damanganga projects will be completed within the next five years to augment Mumbai’s water supply.

₹17,000 crore will be allocated under environmental conservation schemes.

Cold storage facilities will be developed for fish vendors in BMC markets.

All vegetable markets will be renovated and redeveloped.

A Fish Import and Export Centre will be established.

A comprehensive policy for small-scale industries will be implemented.

Redevelopment projects will be fast-tracked, and announced schemes related to a Pagadimukt Mumbai and the funnel zone issue will be implemented on priority.

BEST buses will be made fully electric by 2029.

Women will be given a 50 per cent fare concession on BEST buses.

The BEST bus fleet will be expanded from 5,000 to 10,000 buses.

Startup incubation centres will be set up.

To promote self-reliance among women and encourage small businesses, interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to ‘Ladki Bahin’ beneficiaries.

Mumbai will be made free of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants.

A separate Marathi Language Department will be established in the municipal corporation.

Marathi art centres and study libraries will be developed.

Special programmes and financial provisions will be introduced for Marathi youth on the occasion of Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary.

A Tourism Department will be established to boost tourism in the city.

A world-class museum will be built at Hutatma Chowk.

Existing theatres will be redeveloped on the lines of Ravindra Natya Mandir, and three new theatres will be constructed if required.

A development plan with a 2034 vision will be prepared for a developed Mumbai.

