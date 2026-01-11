 Mumbai News: CBI Books WCL Foreman For Allegedly Demanding ₹40,000 Bribe For Processing Transfer Work
The CBI has registered a corruption case against a foreman in-charge of Western Coal Fields Ltd for allegedly demanding a bribe to facilitate mutual transfers. The accused had initially sought Rs 75,000 but later reduced the amount to Rs 40,000 during verification, officials said. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a foreman in-charge of Western Coal Fields Limited (WCL) for allegedly demanding a bribe to do his official work. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a foreman in-charge of Western Coal Fields Limited (WCL) for allegedly demanding a bribe to do his official work.

Complaint received

According to the CBI, a written complaint dated January 09, 2026 had been received from K.L. Nagrale, senior clerk, Neeljal Deep Open Cast Mine, Neeljai Sub Area, WCL, wherein he has alleged that, a foreman in-charge, Naigaon Open Cast Mine, Neeljai Sub Area, WCL, had demanded bribe of an amount of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 through him, to get done the work of mutual transfer of a mining sirdar, Gondegaon Open Cast Mine, and of an overman, Gokul Open Cast Mine, Umred Area, WCL.

Amount negotiated

"The allegations had been verified the same day. The verification proceedings have disclosed that, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for getting done the work of mutual transfer of a mining sirdar and an overman. However, on negotiation during the course of verification, the accused public servant had reduced the total bribe amount to Rs. 40,000 for the stated work. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.

