Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express

Thane: A passenger on the Indore Daund Express got angry when he was politely asked by his fellow passenger sitting next to him to reduce the volume of the songs on his mobile, and argued with the passenger who made the suggestion. He asked the suggesting passenger, "Who are you to tell me to reduce the volume of songs on my mobile?" As soon as the suggesting passenger got down at Kalyan railway station, the mobile-carrying passenger allegedly picked up a piece of the platform tile and hit the suggesting passenger on the head with it, severely injuring him.

Complain Registered In Kalyan Police Station

A case has been registered at the Kalyan Lohamarg (Railway) Police Station in this matter.

The complainant's name is Rahul Sonawane (32). He is originally a resident of Pardhare village in Pachora taluka of Jalgaon district.

He is employed at Asian Paints company in Pune. Therefore, for work, he lives in Kesnand village in Haveli taluka of Pune district.

The complainant Rahul Sonawane and his colleagues had gone for a trip to Ujjain last week. After touring from there, they were coming to their sister's house in Ulhasnagar on Friday by the Indore Daund Express.

Small Suggestion Turned Out To Be Danger To Life

There was a huge rush of passengers in the express train. Around six o'clock on Friday morning, due to a signal, the express came to a halt near Kalyan railway station. During this time, one of Rahul's co-passengers was listening to songs on his mobile at a high volume. Other passengers were troubled by the loud noise. Rahul Sonawane took the initiative and suggested to the passenger listening to the songs on his mobile to reduce the volume of the songs on his mobile. At that time, the passenger counter-questioned, "Who are you to tell me this?" Rahul Sonawane was telling that passenger, "I am telling you politely. I have not said anything bad to you." At that time, the mobile-carrying passenger threatened, "Let the Kalyan railway station come, then I will see you."

After the signal started, the express train arrived at platform number six at Kalyan railway station. At that time, the mobile-carrying passenger had already got off the express. He had taken a piece of a platform tile in his hand. As soon as Rahul Sonawane got off the express, the arguing passenger hit Rahul on the head with the broken piece of tile in his hand before Rahul could understand anything. Rahul was covered in blood. After hitting Rahul's head with the tile piece, the passenger started running away. But Rahul chased him and caught him. Just then the police arrived there. They caught him and took him to the Kalyan Lohamarg Police Station. Rahul was taken to the municipality's Rukminibai Hospital for treatment.

According to Police Officials the name of the young man playing mobile songs loudly is Harshad Sudam More (24). Harshad More informed the police that he lives in the slum in front of Tuljabhavani Temple, Manishnagar Jaibhimnagar Doon, in Kalwa, Thane. He works as a cleaning worker. Police have registered a case against Harshad More for seriously injuring Rahul Sonawane.

