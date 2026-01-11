 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauds Mumbai Police As 1,650 Phones Lost In City Recovered From Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai Police have recovered 1,650 mobile phones worth nearly ₹2 crore that were lost or stolen in the city and traced to Uttar Pradesh. The recovery is part of a special operation under which over 33,500 phones have been returned to owners so far. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the police effort on social media.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
In a major boost to public confidence in policing, Mumbai Police have successfully recovered 1,650 mobile phones that were lost or stolen in the city and traced to various locations across Uttar Pradesh. The recovered phones are estimated to be worth nearly ₹2 crore.

The recovery was carried out as part of a special operation aimed at tracking missing and stolen mobile devices using technical surveillance and inter state coordination.

Phones Traced Across Multiple Districts

According to police sources, the phones were located in different districts of Uttar Pradesh after detailed analysis of mobile identification numbers and network activity. Teams coordinated with local police units to identify handlers and retrieve the devices.

Once recovered, the phones were verified and matched with original complaints filed by owners in Mumbai. Each device was then returned to its rightful owner after due process.

Over 33,500 Phones Returned So Far

The operation forms part of a larger drive by Mumbai Police to crack down on mobile theft. Under this initiative, a total of 33,514 mobile phones have been returned to citizens so far, bringing relief to thousands who had lost valuable personal and professional data along with their devices.

For many victims, the recovery came as a surprise, as stolen phones are often considered lost forever due to resale and inter state trafficking.

Chief Minister Praises Mumbai Police

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly praised the effort, sharing a post on X and congratulating Mumbai Police for their work. The message acknowledged the scale of the operation and its impact on citizens.

The Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, responded to the post, thanking the Chief Minister and expressing gratitude for the encouragement. The exchange drew attention online and was widely shared by users applauding the police force.

Citizens Welcome the Initiative

The recovery drive has been welcomed by residents, many of whom see it as a rare example of effective follow through on lost property complaints. Citizens say such initiatives help rebuild trust and discourage organised mobile theft networks.

Mumbai Police have indicated that similar operations will continue, urging citizens to promptly report lost or stolen phones to improve chances of recovery.

