 BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav & Raj Thackeray To Address Historic Thane Rally On January 12
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav & Raj Thackeray To Address Historic Thane Rally On January 12

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will hold their first joint meeting in Thane on Monday following the alliance between Shiv Sena and MNS. The rally, at Gadkari Rangayatan Chowk, aims to challenge Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s local influence. Both parties are promoting the event on social media with teasers urging residents to witness the historic political gathering.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray | ANI

Thane: A joint meeting of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray will be held in Thane on Monday. After the alliance between MNS and Thackeray group, the two brothers will come to Thane for the first time. Therefore, all Thane residents are paying attention to this joint meeting of the party.

Teaser Campaign Launched
In Thane, most former corporators are with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party. Shinde's political strength in Thane is also significant. Therefore, it will be important to see how both Thackeray brothers target Eknath Shinde through this meeting. For this meeting, the Thackeray group has launched a teaser with the message 'Thackeray is coming to Thane'. The MNS has circulated a poster with the message 'Thackeray's meeting'.

Shiv Sena Influence Explained
The Shiv Sena party first came to power in Thane. After that, the influence of the Shiv Sena organization spread throughout the state. When the Shiv Sena was united in Thane, the Shiv Sena had great strength in Thane. But after Eknath Shinde left Uddhav Thackeray's side, the organization in Thane has now split into two. The first local body election in Thane is now being fought by both Shiv Senas against each other. Uddhav Thackeray has been supported by Raj Thackeray and the Sharad Pawar group. Shinde is fighting in alliance with the BJP. Therefore, everyone's attention is focused on the results in Thane.

Legal Disputes Before Campaign
On the other hand, before the campaign started, seven corporators of Shinde were elected unopposed, due to which MNS and Thackeray group have appealed to the Election Commission and the court against this result. Also made serious allegations against the administrative officers. Now Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray will have a public meeting at Gadkari Rangayatan Chowk in Thane. Both parties have started vigorous preparations for this meeting.

Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu...
Social Media Promotions
MNS leader Avinash Jadhav has posted on Facebook as 'Thackeray's meeting'. So, Thackeray group leader Rajan Vichare has released a teaser on social media. In it, he has appealed through the teaser, 'Thackeray is coming to Thane, be a witness to historical moments'. In Thane city, most former corporators and office bearers are with Shinde. Due to this, everyone's attention is now focused on what Raj and Uddhav Thackeray will criticize Shinde for.

