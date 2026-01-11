BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav & Raj Thackeray To Address Historic Thane Rally On January 12

Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray | ANI

Thane: A joint meeting of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray will be held in Thane on Monday. After the alliance between MNS and Thackeray group, the two brothers will come to Thane for the first time. Therefore, all Thane residents are paying attention to this joint meeting of the party.

Teaser Campaign Launched

In Thane, most former corporators are with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party. Shinde's political strength in Thane is also significant. Therefore, it will be important to see how both Thackeray brothers target Eknath Shinde through this meeting. For this meeting, the Thackeray group has launched a teaser with the message 'Thackeray is coming to Thane'. The MNS has circulated a poster with the message 'Thackeray's meeting'.

Shiv Sena Influence Explained

The Shiv Sena party first came to power in Thane. After that, the influence of the Shiv Sena organization spread throughout the state. When the Shiv Sena was united in Thane, the Shiv Sena had great strength in Thane. But after Eknath Shinde left Uddhav Thackeray's side, the organization in Thane has now split into two. The first local body election in Thane is now being fought by both Shiv Senas against each other. Uddhav Thackeray has been supported by Raj Thackeray and the Sharad Pawar group. Shinde is fighting in alliance with the BJP. Therefore, everyone's attention is focused on the results in Thane.

Legal Disputes Before Campaign

On the other hand, before the campaign started, seven corporators of Shinde were elected unopposed, due to which MNS and Thackeray group have appealed to the Election Commission and the court against this result. Also made serious allegations against the administrative officers. Now Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray will have a public meeting at Gadkari Rangayatan Chowk in Thane. Both parties have started vigorous preparations for this meeting.

Social Media Promotions

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav has posted on Facebook as 'Thackeray's meeting'. So, Thackeray group leader Rajan Vichare has released a teaser on social media. In it, he has appealed through the teaser, 'Thackeray is coming to Thane, be a witness to historical moments'. In Thane city, most former corporators and office bearers are with Shinde. Due to this, everyone's attention is now focused on what Raj and Uddhav Thackeray will criticize Shinde for.

