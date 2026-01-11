 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: FIR Against Three UBT Shiv Sena Workers For Bursting Firecrackers During Kishori Pednekar Rally
An FIR has been registered against three Shiv Sena (UBT faction) workers after firecrackers were burst during former mayor Kishori Pednekar’s campaign rally at N.M. Joshi Marg, Mumbai. The sparks caused minor fires at Govardhan Building and Irani Chawl. Police said the workers ignored repeated warnings, violating rally permission conditions.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
An FIR has been registered at the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station against three workers of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) after firecrackers were burst during former mayor Kishori Pednekar’s election campaign rally. | File Pic

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station against three workers of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) after firecrackers were burst during former mayor Kishori Pednekar’s election campaign rally, violating permission conditions laid down by the authorities.

Location and timing

According to N M Joshi police, Kishori Pednekar was campaigning in the N.M. Joshi Marg area on Saturday. While she was conducting door-to-door visits inside residential buildings, party workers accompanying her allegedly burst aerial firecrackers on the public road outside Govardhan Building.

The bursting of firecrackers led to three to four instances of minor fires, including at Govardhan Building and nearby Irani Chawl. Fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Accused identified

Police identified the accused as Soham Sarvankar, Omsai Panasare and Ramchandra Yesade (rally organiser) An FIR has been registered against them under multiple sections for violating the conditions of the rally permission and endangering public safety.

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Booked For Obstructing Election Surveillance Team, Damaging Camera
article-image

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Sanjay Naik (54), who was deployed on bandobast duty, approximately 100–150 workers were present during the rally. Despite repeated warnings from the police not to burst firecrackers on the public road, two workers continued to do so.

Organiser held responsible

The firecrackers’ sparks caused a fire on the window of Room No. 501, Govardhan Building, Fires on the roofs of Room Nos. 112, 113, and 114 in the adjoining Irani Chawl and four fire engines responded and extinguished the flames. Police said the organiser, Ramchandra Yesade, ignored instructions to stop the workers, amounting to deliberate violation of rules.

FIR has been filed for Violating election rally conditions, endangering public safety, ignoring police instructions and Causing accidental fires. Further investigation is underway, and police may add more sections based on the fire brigade’s report.

