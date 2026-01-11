 Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Booked For Obstructing Election Surveillance Team, Damaging Camera
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Booked For Obstructing Election Surveillance Team, Damaging Camera

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Booked For Obstructing Election Surveillance Team, Damaging Camera

A woman, Manali Thakur, was booked by Kharghar police for obstructing government duty after allegedly snatching and damaging a videographer’s camera during a routine check by the Election Commission’s static surveillance team. The incident occurred in Hiranandani ahead of Panvel Municipal Corporation elections.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
A woman was booked by Kharghar police on Friday evening for allegedly obstructing government duty. | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A woman was booked by Kharghar police on Friday evening for allegedly obstructing government duty after she pushed members of a static surveillance team deployed by the Election Commission and damaged their video camera during a vehicle check in Kharghar.

Location and timing

The incident occurred around 6.45 pm in the Hiranandani area, where Static Surveillance Team No. 2 was conducting routine checks ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections. The team stopped a white Ertiga car for an in-camera inspection when the woman, identified as Manali Thakur, allegedly began shouting, abused officials and police personnel, and snatched the videographer’s camera before throwing it on the road, causing damage.

At the time of the incident, Morbe Gram Panchayat official Janardan Sarde (45) was on duty along with police staff. Following the incident, the surveillance team lodged a complaint at Kharghar police station.

Complaint filed

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Manali Thakur for obstructing government work, using abusive language and issuing threats. Further investigation is underway.

A police official said, “Static surveillance teams have been deployed at entry points and key locations to prevent the illegal movement of cash, liquor, narcotics and weapons during the election period. Any attempt to obstruct official duty will invite strict legal action.”

