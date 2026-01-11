Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Ghatkopar’s Ward 125 Sees Maximum 21 Candidates; 11 Wards Have More Than 15 In Fray

Ghatkopar’s Ward 125 Sees Maximum 21 Candidates; 11 Wards Have More Than 15 In Fray | File Photo

At the time, some wards in Mumbai are seeing direct one-on-one contests with only two candidates contesting; there are at least 11 wards where more than 15 candidates are in the fray. While there are around 40 wards where the number of candidates contesting is anywhere between 10 to 15, including the independents. Although the higher number of candidates gives multiple choices for the voters, it poses a challenge for the sitting corporators to retain their seats.

Total Wards and Candidates

There are a total of 227 civic wards in Mumbai, for which 1700 candidates are contesting.

Wards With Maximum Candidates

The ward with the maximum number of candidates is number 125 (Ghatkopar East), where 21 candidates are in fray, followed by ward 188 (Dharavi) with 20 candidates, ward 78 (Jogeshwari East) and ward 148 (Chembur East) with 19 candidates each and ward 143 (Mankhurd) with 18 candidates. While wards 140 (Govandi), 166 (Kurla), 48 (Malwani) and 40 (Goregaon East) have 16 candidates each.

10–15 Candidate Wards

There are at least 40 wards up for the BMC elections, which have 10 to 15 candidates contesting for the seat. Maximum of these wards are in the eastern suburbs and the city. Notably, it also includes the prime ward 125 of Colaba, which has 11 candidates in the fray.

Declining Per-Ward Average

Although the BMC sees one of the highest numbers of total candidates contesting among all 29 municipal corporations, the average number of candidates per ward is four to five. The per ward ratio is the lowest in the last three decades. From 2002 to 2017 BMC elections, over 2,200 candidates contested, taking the average candidates per seat ratio to 10.

Changed Political Equations

The split within the Shiv Sena and the NCP, along with the alliance between the Thackeray brothers, has altered the political dynamics for the 2026 municipal elections. This time in Mumbai, a total of 29 political parties are in the fray, including both factions of the Shiv Sena, both factions of NCP, BJP, Congress, MNS, VBA, AAP, Samajwadi Party, both factions of RPI, Bahujan Samaj Party, Akhil Bhartiya Sena, Sambhaji Briged, Communist Party, AIMIM, JD (S) and others.

