Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: UBT Leader Dagdu Sapkal Joins Shinde Sena, Major Setback For Thackeray Faction In Lalbaug–Parel

Mumbai: In a significant political development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, senior Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction leader and former MLA Dagdu Sapkal on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with hundreds of his supporters. Sapkal’s induction is seen as a major blow to the UBT faction in the politically crucial Lalbaug–Parel belt.

Formal induction

Sapkal formally entered the Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Several prominent leaders and workers also joined the party, including Ashok Sapkal, Laxman Sapkal, former MNS Shivdi division president Santosh Nalawade, Reshma Sapkal, Sushma Sapkal, Jitendra Sapkal, Sampat Nalawade, Bharat More, Manoj Mhatre, Zahir Sheikh, Kshitij Sapkal, Sunil Sapkal and Aniket Kadam.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde launched a sharp attack on the UBT faction, alleging that loyal Shiv Sainiks who endured jail terms and faced hundreds of cases to strengthen the party were being humiliated. “Balasaheb Thackeray always treated such committed workers as his close associates, but today some people have started treating them like servants,” Shinde said.

Appeal to ideology

He said Balasaheb respected the emotions and sacrifices of grassroots workers, many of whom had faced imprisonment and legal harassment for the party. “Balasaheb is no longer with us, and there is no one left who truly understands the emotions of such dedicated Shiv Sainiks. To save the Shiv Sena, to reclaim the mortgaged bow-and-arrow symbol, and to teach a lesson to those who diluted Balasaheb’s ideology, such decisions become necessary,” Shinde added.

Calling the day important for the Shiv Sena, Balasaheb’s ideology and the bow-and-arrow symbol, Shinde described Dagdu Sapkal as a “staunch and battle-hardened Shiv Sainik” and a trusted associate of Balasaheb Thackeray. He said Sapkal and several others had devoted their lives to expanding the party, often risking their own safety and facing attacks for the Shiv Sena.

Grassroots role

“Dagdu Dada worked tirelessly to strengthen the Shiv Sena in the Lalbaug–Parel area. With his induction, the Shiv Sena has received the blessings of the Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli Cha Raja,” Shinde said. He termed it unfortunate that a leader who had spent nearly three-and-a-half years in jail for the Shiv Sena was later sidelined.

Recalling Sapkal’s role in various agitations, including the Belagavi issue, Shinde said that despite facing hundreds of cases, Sapkal never wavered from the party’s cause. He also recalled a speech in Ghatkopar where Sapkal had predicted that Eknath Shinde would one day rise to a prominent position. “I rose from being a shakha pramukh to becoming Chief Minister,” Shinde said.

Political comparison

Describing Sapkal as a leader of firm resolve, Shinde again targeted the UBT faction, alleging that a divide between “master and servant” had emerged within the party. He also cited the 2019 and 2022 political developments, stating that while the Shiv Sena under his leadership had contested 80 Assembly seats and won 60, others had contested 100 seats and won only 20.

Refuting claims that the Shiv Sena was limited to Thane, Shinde said such criticism was silenced after municipal council elections, where the party expanded across Maharashtra. “The Shiv Sena today has a presence from Chandrapur to Bandra, with 70 municipal council presidents and around 1,400 corporators elected,” he said.

