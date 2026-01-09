BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets, Several Show Sharp Wealth Rise In Affidavits

BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai, Jan 08: Details of assets, profession and criminal background of more candidates contesting the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai, as declared in their affidavits, are as follows:

Yogita Gawli | Instagram

Yogita Gawli – Akhil Bhartiya Sena, Ward 207 (Mazgaon)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 3,65,75,322

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Yashwant Killedar | Instagram

Yashwant Killedar – Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Ward 192 (Dadar)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,05,58,671

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not given

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Deepaq Silan | Instagram

Deepaq Silan – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ward 225 (Colaba)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,13,97,000

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Priti Patankar | Instagram

Priti Patankar – Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ward 192 (Dadar)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,39,69,186

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 9,59,14,416

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Pooja Mahadeshwar | Instagram

Pooja Mahadeshwar – Shiv Sena (UBT), Ward 87 (Santacruz East)

Profession: Service

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 2,73,41,479

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2012: Rs 99,66,947

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Samruddhi Kate | Instagram

Samruddhi Kate – Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ward 146 (Anushakti Nagar, Chembur)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4,47,02,340

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 17,98,784

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Ritu Tawde | Instagram

Ritu Tawde – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ward 132 (Rajawadi, Ghatkopar East)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5,26,67,417

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,58,83,574

Criminal background: 1

Found guilty: 0

Ajanta Yadav | Facebook

Ajanta Yadav – Indian National Congress, Ward 28 (Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali)

Profession: Doctor

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 9,24,10,000

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2019 (Assembly elections): Rs 70,00,000

Criminal background: 2

Found guilty: 0

Tajinder Singh Tiwana | Instagram

Tajinder Singh Tiwana – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ward 47 (Evershine Nagar, Malad)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 18,84,90,516

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2012: Rs 1,18,01,480

Criminal background: 4

Found guilty: 0

Devendra (Bala) Aambekar | Facebook

Devendra (Bala) Aambekar – Shiv Sena (UBT), Ward 63 (Veera Desai Industrial Estate)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4,41,25,250

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,87,30,788

Criminal background: 1

Found guilty: 0

