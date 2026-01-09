 BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets, Several Show Sharp Wealth Rise In Affidavits
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets, Several Show Sharp Wealth Rise In Affidavits

Election affidavits filed by another set of candidates for the BMC Elections 2026 reveal multi-crore movable and immovable assets, with many showing steep increases compared to earlier elections, while most report no convictions despite some pending cases.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:01 AM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai, Jan 08: Details of assets, profession and criminal background of more candidates contesting the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai, as declared in their affidavits, are as follows:

Yogita Gawli

Yogita Gawli | Instagram

Yogita Gawli – Akhil Bhartiya Sena, Ward 207 (Mazgaon)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 3,65,75,322
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Yashwant Killedar

Yashwant Killedar | Instagram

Yashwant Killedar – Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Ward 192 (Dadar)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,05,58,671
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not given
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Deepaq Silan

Deepaq Silan | Instagram

Deepaq Silan – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ward 225 (Colaba)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,13,97,000
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Priti Patankar

Priti Patankar | Instagram

Priti Patankar – Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ward 192 (Dadar)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,39,69,186
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 9,59,14,416
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Pooja Mahadeshwar

Pooja Mahadeshwar | Instagram

Pooja Mahadeshwar – Shiv Sena (UBT), Ward 87 (Santacruz East)
Profession: Service
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 2,73,41,479
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2012: Rs 99,66,947
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Samruddhi Kate

Samruddhi Kate | Instagram

Samruddhi Kate – Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ward 146 (Anushakti Nagar, Chembur)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4,47,02,340
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 17,98,784
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Ritu Tawde

Ritu Tawde | Instagram

Ritu Tawde – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ward 132 (Rajawadi, Ghatkopar East)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5,26,67,417
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,58,83,574
Criminal background: 1
Found guilty: 0

Ajanta Yadav

Ajanta Yadav | Facebook

Ajanta Yadav – Indian National Congress, Ward 28 (Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali)
Profession: Doctor
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 9,24,10,000
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2019 (Assembly elections): Rs 70,00,000
Criminal background: 2
Found guilty: 0

Tajinder Singh Tiwana

Tajinder Singh Tiwana | Instagram

Tajinder Singh Tiwana – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ward 47 (Evershine Nagar, Malad)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 18,84,90,516
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2012: Rs 1,18,01,480
Criminal background: 4
Found guilty: 0

Devendra (Bala) Aambekar

Devendra (Bala) Aambekar | Facebook

Devendra (Bala) Aambekar – Shiv Sena (UBT), Ward 63 (Veera Desai Industrial Estate)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4,41,25,250
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,87,30,788
Criminal background: 1
Found guilty: 0

