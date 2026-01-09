BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets, Several Show Sharp Wealth Rise In Affidavits

Mumbai, Jan 08: Details of assets, profession and criminal background of more candidates contesting the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai, as declared in their affidavits, are as follows:
Yogita Gawli – Akhil Bhartiya Sena, Ward 207 (Mazgaon)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 3,65,75,322
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Yashwant Killedar – Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Ward 192 (Dadar)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,05,58,671
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not given
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Deepaq Silan – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ward 225 (Colaba)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,13,97,000
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Priti Patankar – Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ward 192 (Dadar)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,39,69,186
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 9,59,14,416
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Pooja Mahadeshwar – Shiv Sena (UBT), Ward 87 (Santacruz East)
Profession: Service
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 2,73,41,479
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2012: Rs 99,66,947
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Samruddhi Kate – Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ward 146 (Anushakti Nagar, Chembur)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4,47,02,340
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 17,98,784
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Ritu Tawde – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ward 132 (Rajawadi, Ghatkopar East)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5,26,67,417
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,58,83,574
Criminal background: 1
Found guilty: 0
Ajanta Yadav – Indian National Congress, Ward 28 (Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali)
Profession: Doctor
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 9,24,10,000
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2019 (Assembly elections): Rs 70,00,000
Criminal background: 2
Found guilty: 0
Tajinder Singh Tiwana – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ward 47 (Evershine Nagar, Malad)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 18,84,90,516
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2012: Rs 1,18,01,480
Criminal background: 4
Found guilty: 0
Devendra (Bala) Aambekar – Shiv Sena (UBT), Ward 63 (Veera Desai Industrial Estate)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4,41,25,250
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,87,30,788
Criminal background: 1
Found guilty: 0
