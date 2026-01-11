FPJ Impact — Alleged ₹400-Crore Demonetised Notes Heist: FIR Names Hawala Operator, 2 Cops, History-Sheeter

Alleged ₹400-Crore Demonetised Notes Heist: FIR Names Hawala Operator, 2 Cops, History-Sheeter | Representational image

Mumbai, Jan 10: Following an investigative report by The Free Press Journal, Ghoti police in Nashik rural registered an FIR late on Friday in connection with the alleged Rs 400-crore heist of demonetised Rs 2,000 notes and the alleged kidnapping of a complainant to recover the stolen cash. The complaint names a Gujarat-based hawala operator, two serving police personnel and a history-sheeter, though police said the allegations against the officers are yet to be verified. The case marks a significant escalation in claims linking black money to high-level political funding ahead of civic elections.

According to sources, the cash was allegedly meant to be routed back to Maharashtra to fund election-related activities linked to a Thane-based politician, reportedly associated with a prominent builder whose business and political connections are said to have facilitated the operation. The consignment was dispatched on October 16 from an unidentified location near the Karnataka border in two containers bound for a Gujarat-based ashram,where the demonetised notes were to be converted into smaller legal denominations before being returned to Maharashtra for political manoeuvring However, the consignment was allegedly stolen midway in a sensational heist at Chorla Ghat on the Maharashtra–Karnataka border.

The FIR identifies Thane-based builder as the alleged beneficiary of the demonetised currency, though he has not been named as an accused at this stage.

The complaint was filed by real estate agent Sandeep Datta Patil, who named Gujarat-based hawala operator Virat Gandhi as a key accused along with three others. Patil alleged that those involved in his kidnapping were, in fact, the perpetrators behind the Rs 400-crore heist. According to the FIR, Patil was abducted on October 22 last year on the alleged instructions of Gandhi by two police officials, one attached to the Railway Police and another to the Mumbai Police along with a history-sheeter linked to a kidnapping case.

Patil told police that the accused include a constable each of the Railway Police and Mumbai Police, a Titwala-based building material supplier with multiple criminal cases, and a Mumbai-based criminal lnvolved in his (Patil's) kidnapping.

