Mumbai Civic Body Polls 2026: Small Causes Court Dismisses AIMIM Member Anwar Shaikh's Plea Against BMC Nomination Rejection

Mumbai: The small causes court has dismissed the suit filed by Vikhroli resident and AIMIM member, Anwar Shaikh, challenging the rejection of his nomination to contest the BMC election. The court rejected his suit on the issue of jurisdiction.

Shaikh had approached the small causes court after his plea was dismissed by the sessions court over jurisdiction. Shaikh was previously denied relief by the High Court, which asked him to approach the lower court. Shaikh is now preparing to approach the High Court again. Shaikh is represented by lawyers Himanshu Indise and Darshan Juikar. Shaikh claimed he submitted his form on December 30 but a signature was missing.

He claimed he was not allowed to make the correction at the relevant time and even the next day during scrutiny. In the suit, he claimed his party gave him the ticket at a very short notice, on December 30 at 11am. After receiving the ticket, he rushed to submit the nomination form along with his supporters. After the missing signature was pointed out, he claimed the returning officer assured him that the missing signature was not an impediment and he could still fill in the missing detail.

The suit claimed that on December 31, Shaikh attended the scrutiny and submitted all the required documents but the officer accepted only the affidavit and refused to accept the corrected form and other documents despite repeated requests.

