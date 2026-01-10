 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action Against Absentees
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action Against Absentees

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action Against Absentees

Ahead of the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 on January 15, the civic body has made election training mandatory for all polling staff, warning of strict action under election laws against absentees. Over 64,000 officials will be deployed across 10,231 polling stations.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
BMC officials oversee election training sessions as the civic body warns of strict action against staff absent from mandatory polling duty training ahead of the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Jan 09: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for all officials and staff assigned to election duty to attend training sessions. Those who were absent have been directed to immediately contact their respective Returning Officers (ROs) and report for election-related work.

The civic body has warned that strict action under election laws will be taken against any official found absent or negligent in discharging election duties.

Polling schedule and arrangements

Polling for the 2026 civic elections will be conducted on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on January 16 under the supervision of 23 Returning Officers. A total of 1,03,44,315 voters are eligible to exercise their democratic right.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action Against Absentees
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action Against Absentees
Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight From Katowice This Season
Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight From Katowice This Season
Youth Power At The Forefront: Free Press Journal’s Town Hall Ignites BMC Election Fever
Youth Power At The Forefront: Free Press Journal’s Town Hall Ignites BMC Election Fever
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert

To ensure a smooth and efficient voting process, 10,231 polling stations will be established across the city, supported by the deployment of 64,375 officials and staff members.

Two-phase training completed

Officials and staff engaged in the election process are being trained in two phases under a structured schedule. While both training phases have been completed, some personnel were absent during the second session. Attendance at training is mandatory for all election duty staff.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Door-To-Door Distribution Of Voter Slips Begins Ahead Of January 15...
article-image

Final warning to absentees

The BMC has provided a final opportunity to the absent staff to attend the polling training. “Those who were absent must immediately contact the concerned R.O., complete the required training, and participate in the election process,” the BMC warned.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action...

Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight From Katowice This Season

Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight From Katowice This Season

Youth Power At The Forefront: Free Press Journal’s Town Hall Ignites BMC Election Fever

Youth Power At The Forefront: Free Press Journal’s Town Hall Ignites BMC Election Fever

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Pramod Narvekar Alleges Death Threat, Police Register...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Pramod Narvekar Alleges Death Threat, Police Register...