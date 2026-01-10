Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action Against Absentees

BMC officials oversee election training sessions as the civic body warns of strict action against staff absent from mandatory polling duty training ahead of the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Jan 09: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for all officials and staff assigned to election duty to attend training sessions. Those who were absent have been directed to immediately contact their respective Returning Officers (ROs) and report for election-related work.

The civic body has warned that strict action under election laws will be taken against any official found absent or negligent in discharging election duties.

Polling schedule and arrangements

Polling for the 2026 civic elections will be conducted on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on January 16 under the supervision of 23 Returning Officers. A total of 1,03,44,315 voters are eligible to exercise their democratic right.

To ensure a smooth and efficient voting process, 10,231 polling stations will be established across the city, supported by the deployment of 64,375 officials and staff members.

Two-phase training completed

Officials and staff engaged in the election process are being trained in two phases under a structured schedule. While both training phases have been completed, some personnel were absent during the second session. Attendance at training is mandatory for all election duty staff.

Final warning to absentees

The BMC has provided a final opportunity to the absent staff to attend the polling training. “Those who were absent must immediately contact the concerned R.O., complete the required training, and participate in the election process,” the BMC warned.

