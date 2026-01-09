Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Door-To-Door Distribution Of Voter Slips Begins Ahead Of January 15 Polling

BMC staff begin door-to-door distribution of voter information slips across Mumbai ahead of the January 15 civic elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 09: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started door-to-door distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) for the 2026 civic elections, ahead of polling on January 15.

The slips contain key details such as the voter’s name, address, electoral roll part number, polling station and room number, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free voting process.

Over one crore voters to decide fate of candidates

A total of 1,03,44,315 voters will decide the fate of 1,700 candidates in the upcoming civic elections. Following State Election Commission directives, VIS containing details such as polling stations and electoral roll numbers are being distributed door-to-door by officers and staff of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department in each ward. The distribution process began on Friday.

Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner, stated, “VIS containing details such as voter names, serial numbers, ward numbers and ward names are distributed to make the voting process easier and more convenient. This initiative is crucial to ensure smooth voting and increase overall voter turnout.”

Coordinated effort across departments

VIS are being distributed door-to-door through coordinated efforts of assistant engineers and supervisors of the SWM Department and inspectors from the Assessment and Collection Department. The staff has been instructed to deliver the slips directly to voters or heads of households.

Junior supervisors, along with inspectors and staff, are overseeing the process with support from housing society office bearers, NGOs and community representatives. Daily reports on the distribution are to be submitted to the Election Head Office.

Arrangements for absent voters

For voters unavailable during door-to-door distribution, VIS will be provided outside polling stations on January 15 by booth level officers (BLOs) and civic staff. Joshi has instructed that the distribution be carried out with meticulous planning, efficiency and precision to ensure every eligible voter receives their slip on time.

Voter statistics

Total voters: 1,03,44,315

Female: 48,26,509

Male: 51,56,707

Highest number of voters: Ward 164 – 62,945

Lowest number of voters: Ward 121 – 28,847

