Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Rebel Candidates And Party Splits Shake Up Bhandup–Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg Civic Wards

Mumbai, Jan 09: While splits in political parties have already led some aspirants to switch sides for tickets, rebellion remains a major challenge.

The civic elections pose a tough test for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Marathi-dominated pockets of Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and Powai—areas once considered their strongholds.

Similarly, the Mahayuti alliance is also facing rebellion in some of the wards in this region, revealing how unpredictable the local electoral battles have become.

Shifting political equations

The political landscape of the Bhandup and Vikhroli assembly constituencies has seen frequent shifts over the decades, with no single party maintaining long-term dominance.

After the Congress secured victories in 1980 and 1985, the undivided Shiv Sena asserted its dominance in Bhandup from 1990 onwards. The party, however, lost the seat in 2004 to NCP candidate Sanjay Dina Patil.

In 2009, MNS candidate Shishir Shinde won from Bhandup West, highlighting the party’s rising influence. Shiv Sena later reclaimed the constituency in subsequent elections.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena’s Ramesh Korgaonkar was elected MLA from Bhandup West, but he was defeated in the following election by Ashok Patil of the Shinde Sena, marking another political shift.

A similar political change occurred in Vikhroli, where the MNS’s dominance declined after its MLA Mangesh Sangale was defeated by Shiv Sena’s Sunil Raut, who continues to represent the constituency.

Impact of party splits

With no single party holding clear sway in Bhandup and Vikhroli, the political equations in the civic wards have changed significantly following the splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

The Shiv Sena has gained support from the MNS, reshaping the dynamics of the upcoming civic elections. However, several former party leaders have joined the Shinde Sena and are contesting against them, making the BMC 2026 elections highly competitive in these wards.

Key ward contests

Ward no. 109:

The BJP faces a rebellion as former party member Ganesh Jadhav has filed his nomination as an independent candidate. The Mahayuti alliance candidate is Shinde Sena’s Rajshree Mandavlik. Other contenders include Suresh Shinde of Shiv Sena (UBT), Ajay Patel (Congress), and Shahzada Malik (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction).

Ward no. 114:

In this ward, former corporator Anisha Majgaonkar, who won in 2012, has filed as an independent candidate after the seat was allotted to Shiv Sena (UBT). The party’s MP Sanjay Dina Patil has fielded his daughter Rajul Patil, upsetting some MNS supporters. The Shinde Sena has nominated Supriya Dhurat, setting the stage for a potentially split-vote contest.

Ward no. 115:

The Shinde Sena had sought this ward, but after being denied a ticket, Neha Patkar is contesting independently, posing a challenge to the BJP nominee. The MNS has also fielded Jyoti Rajbhoj, making it a closely watched contest.

Ward no. 117:

In 2017, Suvarna Karanje of the undivided Shiv Sena won this seat. She has now joined the Shinde Sena and will contest against UBT’s Shweta Pawaskar. Komal Patil (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction) and independent candidate Vrushali Kiloskar are also in the fray, but the key contest is expected to be a straight fight between the two Sena factions.

Ward no. 118:

Previously won by the undivided Shiv Sena, this ward sees nine candidates in the fray. The main contest, however, is between Shinde Sena’s Tejaswee Gade and UBT’s Sunita Jadhav.

Ward no. 120:

Rajrajashree Redkar, who won the 2017 election as a Shiv Sena candidate, will now contest on a Shinde Sena ticket, challenging UBT’s Vishwas Shinde.

