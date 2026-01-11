 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 4500 Volunteers To Be Deployed On Polling Day, Layouts Of Counting Centres Under Finalisation
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 4500 Volunteers To Be Deployed On Polling Day, Layouts Of Counting Centres Under Finalisation

With two days left for campaign end, BMC administration met to ensure disciplined polling in upcoming elections. Around 4,500 volunteers will assist, while police and staff coordinate smooth transportation of voting machines. Post-campaign cleanup is mandated, and postal voting is arranged for employees. Surveillance squads will remain active to maintain transparency and voter safety.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Colleges Asked To Deploy Student Volunteers At Polling Booths | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai: With two days remaining to end the election campaign and four days for polling for the BMC elections, the administration held a crucial meeting at the BMC headquarters on Saturday to ensure polling is held in a transparent and disciplined manner. The staff has been given strict instructions to remove all billboards, posters and other campaign materials immediately after the campaign period ends on January 13, 5.30 pm.

Volunteers to Assist in Voter Facilitation and Crowd Management

Around 4,500 volunteers will be deployed near the polling station to help voters and crowd management. There needs to be effective coordination within the election staff, police, traffic police and regional transport office to ensure timely and smooth transportation and parking facilities for vehicles carrying voting machines to and from strong rooms. While the Returning Officers have also sent the layouts of the counting centres, additional municipal commissioner Ashiwni Joshi said.

The BMC clarified that the employees and officers, including the police, residing in the Mumbai Metropolitan region, should avail the postal polling facility at Central Election Office. The flying squads and static surveillance teams have been directed to remain more active.

