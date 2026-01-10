 Will Ashish Chanchlani Be The Next Railway Minister After Ashwini Vaishnaw? Why YouTuber's X Account Flooded With Rail Complaints - Know Here
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani took to X about being mistakenly tagged in Indian Railways complaints for nearly five years. Users explained that people often confuse his name with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while tagging complaints. The mix-up sparked humorous reactions, with many joking that Chanchlani might become the next Railway Minister

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent a very specific, very relatable frustration. In a candid post, he wrote: “It’s been almost 5 years I still don’t understand Railway ke complaints mein log mujhe kyun tag karte.” The tweet instantly struck a chord, triggering laughter and chaos in the comments section.

For years now, Chanchlani has found himself repeatedly tagged in posts complaining about delayed trains, dirty coaches, missing refunds, and other Indian Railways woes, despite having nothing to do with the railways at all.

The name confusion explained

As netizens were quick to point out, the mystery has a surprisingly simple explanation. Many users trying to tag India’s Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, end up accidentally tagging Ashish Chanchlani instead. Similar first names, fast typing, and social media haste, a perfect recipe for confusion.

One user bluntly explained, “Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav ko Ashish Chanchlani samajh lete sab.” Another added that the mistake is common, saying they’ve accidentally tagged the wrong people multiple times too.

From mistake to meme

But the internet didn’t stop at explanations. As expected, the jokes rolled in fast. Several users humorously suggested that maybe the public already sees Chanchlani as a future Railway Minister.

One comment read, “Next Railway Minister aap banne wale ho lag raha hai.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Maybe log chahte hain ki aap railway minister banein aur desh ko sudhaarein.”

The idea of the comedy creator fixing Indian Railways clearly amused many, with users playfully imagining Ashish handling grievances between sketch shoots.

A five-year running gag

What makes the situation even funnier is that this has apparently been happening for nearly five years. Despite the repeated confusion, Chanchlani’s post shows he’s taking it in stride, with mild frustration, but a lot of humour.

Internet being the internet

In true social media fashion, a simple complaint turned into a viral moment, blending celebrity culture, political confusion, and desi humour. While Indian Railways may still have unresolved complaints, one thing is clear that Ashish Chanchlani has unintentionally become the most tagged “Railway Minister” on X, and the internet is absolutely loving it.

