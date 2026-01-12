 Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video

Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video

A late-night traffic stop in Pierce County turned into a dangerous chase when a driver fled police, crashing into an embankment on the Key Peninsula. The impact sent a large dog flying through the windshield, though it survived unharmed. The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, drug possession, and animal cruelty

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Washington: A routine traffic check in Washington’s Pierce County spiralled into a dangerous late-night chase on January 6, ending in a crash that sent a large dog flying through a car’s windshield on the Key Peninsula. The incident has sparked widespread concern about reckless driving, substance abuse, and animal safety.

Traffic stop escalates into high-speed chase

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. due to expired registration. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated and fled, leading officers on a pursuit through the area.

The chase came to a sudden end when the vehicle failed to slow down at a T-intersection and crashed into an embankment. The impact was severe enough to shatter the windshield.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Promises Free Bus, Metro Rides; BJP Hits Back Over Freebie Politics
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Promises Free Bus, Metro Rides; BJP Hits Back Over Freebie Politics
'Policeman Tried To Manipulate My FIR': Anuj Sachdeva Says Accused Threatened Him At Mumbai Police Station After Attack In Parking Row
'Policeman Tried To Manipulate My FIR': Anuj Sachdeva Says Accused Threatened Him At Mumbai Police Station After Attack In Parking Row
Mumbai: After 'Sindoor Lepan' Ceremony, Devotees Get Darshan Of Resplendent Idol Of Lord Ganesha At Shree Siddhivinayak Temple
Mumbai: After 'Sindoor Lepan' Ceremony, Devotees Get Darshan Of Resplendent Idol Of Lord Ganesha At Shree Siddhivinayak Temple
Industry Giants Commit Over ₹8.5 Lakh Crore To Gujarat At Vibrant Regional Meet
Industry Giants Commit Over ₹8.5 Lakh Crore To Gujarat At Vibrant Regional Meet

Dog thrown from vehicle during crash

During the collision, a large dog inside the car was ejected through the front windshield. Fortunately, the animal managed to run to a nearby property and was later found unharmed. Deputies also discovered a smaller dog inside the vehicle, located behind the driver’s seat.

Authorities confirmed that both dogs survived the crash without injuries. The larger dog was eventually reunited with its owner.

Read Also
'Bro Saw Face Of God': Foreigner's Reaction To Tasting Mumbai's Pav Bhaji Goes Viral; Calls It...
article-image

Arrest and charges filed

Inside the wrecked car, deputies found a 39-year-old man driving and a 28-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The driver was taken into custody and faces several serious charges, including eluding with endangerment, driving under the influence, driving with a first-degree suspended license, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree animal cruelty.

PCSO stated that drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the driver. The passenger, who owned both dogs, was released at the scene and allowed to leave with the smaller dog. She later retrieved the larger dog as well.

Internet reacts to viral incident

The dramatic nature of the incident quickly drew attention online. One user commented, “Wow! That dog did a Jackie Chan! Hope all is well.” Another wrote, “Thanks God the dog is ok!”

A third added, “This is EXACTLY why dogs are supposed to be in safety seats and buckled. I'm glad that the animal is ok physically.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video

Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video

'Freezing Cold': Gurgaon Outskirts Turn Frosty At –1°C; Viral Video Shows Frost On Fields &...

'Freezing Cold': Gurgaon Outskirts Turn Frosty At –1°C; Viral Video Shows Frost On Fields &...

Mumbai Viral Video: Illegal Horse Cart Race On Western Express Highway's Vakola Flyover Sparks...

Mumbai Viral Video: Illegal Horse Cart Race On Western Express Highway's Vakola Flyover Sparks...

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20...

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20...

'Bro Saw Face Of God': Foreigner's Reaction To Tasting Mumbai's Pav Bhaji Goes Viral; Calls It...

'Bro Saw Face Of God': Foreigner's Reaction To Tasting Mumbai's Pav Bhaji Goes Viral; Calls It...