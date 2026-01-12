Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video

Washington: A routine traffic check in Washington’s Pierce County spiralled into a dangerous late-night chase on January 6, ending in a crash that sent a large dog flying through a car’s windshield on the Key Peninsula. The incident has sparked widespread concern about reckless driving, substance abuse, and animal safety.

Traffic stop escalates into high-speed chase

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. due to expired registration. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated and fled, leading officers on a pursuit through the area.

The chase came to a sudden end when the vehicle failed to slow down at a T-intersection and crashed into an embankment. The impact was severe enough to shatter the windshield.

Dog thrown from vehicle during crash

During the collision, a large dog inside the car was ejected through the front windshield. Fortunately, the animal managed to run to a nearby property and was later found unharmed. Deputies also discovered a smaller dog inside the vehicle, located behind the driver’s seat.

Authorities confirmed that both dogs survived the crash without injuries. The larger dog was eventually reunited with its owner.

Arrest and charges filed

Inside the wrecked car, deputies found a 39-year-old man driving and a 28-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The driver was taken into custody and faces several serious charges, including eluding with endangerment, driving under the influence, driving with a first-degree suspended license, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree animal cruelty.

PCSO stated that drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the driver. The passenger, who owned both dogs, was released at the scene and allowed to leave with the smaller dog. She later retrieved the larger dog as well.

Internet reacts to viral incident

The dramatic nature of the incident quickly drew attention online. One user commented, “Wow! That dog did a Jackie Chan! Hope all is well.” Another wrote, “Thanks God the dog is ok!”

A third added, “This is EXACTLY why dogs are supposed to be in safety seats and buckled. I'm glad that the animal is ok physically.”