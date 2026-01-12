Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him, Ask To Clean Premises - Watch Video

Hyderabad police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged incident of unlawful entry and actions that hurt religious sentiments at the Katta Maisamma Temple in Safilguda, under the Neredmet police limits. The accused, identified as Altaf, hails from Hugeri village in Karnataka’s Bidar district. He was produced before a local court on Sunday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Incident reported late saturday night

According to police officials, the incident took place late Saturday night when the accused allegedly entered the temple premises without permission and engaged in indecent acts in front of the idol. Authorities stated that these actions led to the registration of a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to trespass and insult to religious beliefs.

Investigation and legal action underway

Police said they are currently verifying the accused’s background and any past criminal history. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Officials also appealed to the public to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified claims on social media, emphasising the need to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Protests by Hindu organisations

Following the incident, members of Bajrang Dal and BJP Yuva Morcha staged protests at the temple premises. The demonstration was led by BJP leader Bhanu Prakash, after allegations surfaced that a Muslim man had desecrated the area near the temple. Protesters claimed the act was intentional and alleged it to be part of a broader pattern of attacks on Hindu places of worship.

Several Hindu organisations expressed strong outrage, terming the incident sacrilegious. BJP State President N. Ramachandra Rao is expected to visit the site. Bhanu Prakash criticised the state government, accusing it of failing to prevent repeated incidents targeting temples.

Heavy police deployment to maintain order

With tensions rising in the area, police have deployed additional forces around the temple and nearby localities. Authorities said the situation is under control but continues to be closely monitored to prevent any escalation and ensure public safety.

Police reiterated that strict action will be taken as per law and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities to maintain law and order.