 Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him, Ask To Clean Premises - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDisgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him, Ask To Clean Premises - Watch Video

Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him, Ask To Clean Premises - Watch Video

Hyderabad police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly entering Katta Maisamma Temple in Safilguda and committing indecent acts that hurt religious sentiments. He has been remanded to judicial custody. The incident triggered protests by Hindu groups, escalating tensions in the area. Police deployed additional forces, urged calm, and warned against spreading rumours

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Hyderabad police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged incident of unlawful entry and actions that hurt religious sentiments at the Katta Maisamma Temple in Safilguda, under the Neredmet police limits. The accused, identified as Altaf, hails from Hugeri village in Karnataka’s Bidar district. He was produced before a local court on Sunday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Incident reported late saturday night

According to police officials, the incident took place late Saturday night when the accused allegedly entered the temple premises without permission and engaged in indecent acts in front of the idol. Authorities stated that these actions led to the registration of a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to trespass and insult to religious beliefs.

Investigation and legal action underway

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms & Small Businesses
Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms & Small Businesses
'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP
'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO

Police said they are currently verifying the accused’s background and any past criminal history. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Officials also appealed to the public to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified claims on social media, emphasising the need to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Protests by Hindu organisations

Following the incident, members of Bajrang Dal and BJP Yuva Morcha staged protests at the temple premises. The demonstration was led by BJP leader Bhanu Prakash, after allegations surfaced that a Muslim man had desecrated the area near the temple. Protesters claimed the act was intentional and alleged it to be part of a broader pattern of attacks on Hindu places of worship.

Several Hindu organisations expressed strong outrage, terming the incident sacrilegious. BJP State President N. Ramachandra Rao is expected to visit the site. Bhanu Prakash criticised the state government, accusing it of failing to prevent repeated incidents targeting temples.

Heavy police deployment to maintain order

With tensions rising in the area, police have deployed additional forces around the temple and nearby localities. Authorities said the situation is under control but continues to be closely monitored to prevent any escalation and ensure public safety.

Police reiterated that strict action will be taken as per law and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities to maintain law and order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him,...

Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him,...

Payal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip...

Payal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip...

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

'What Just Happened?' Varmala Ritual Goes Wrong As Bride & Groom Look At Each Other, Confused; Video...

'What Just Happened?' Varmala Ritual Goes Wrong As Bride & Groom Look At Each Other, Confused; Video...

National Youth Day 2026: These Indore Youths Break Norms, Juggle Passion & Profession Because... Ye...

National Youth Day 2026: These Indore Youths Break Norms, Juggle Passion & Profession Because... Ye...