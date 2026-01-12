 'What Just Happened?' Varmala Ritual Goes Wrong As Bride & Groom Look At Each Other, Confused; Video Goes Viral
A cross-cultural wedding video has gone viral after two children mistakenly put the varmala garlands around the bride and groom's necks instead of handing it to them. The confusion, followed by a perfectly timed flower petal shower, left guests and over 2 million Instagram viewers laughing, making the moment an internet favourite

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
A cross-cultural wedding moment has taken social media by storm after a video of a varmala ceremony going hilariously wrong went viral on Instagram, racking up over 2 million views in under 24 hours.

Shared by event management company Weddings by Ekta Saigal Lulla, the clip has left viewers laughing, thanks to a perfectly timed mix-up involving two young children and a traditional Hindu ritual.

What went wrong at this wedding?

The viral video appears to be from a cross-cultural wedding taking place at the Alila Fort Bishangarh with an Indian-origin groom and a foreign bride (Shubh & Liza). Two young children, seemingly not familiar with Indian wedding customs, were assigned the task of carrying the garlands to the couple, similar to ring bearers in Christian weddings.

However, instead of handing the garlands to the bride and groom, the children innocently placed the varmalas around their necks. The confusion instantly drew laughter from guests, but the moment reached peak comedy when a flower petal shower, clearly timed for the couple, rained down seconds later, despite the ritual not going as planned.

Internet can’t stop laughing

The clip quickly gained traction on Instagram, with millions of viewers enjoying the spontaneous blunder. Social media users flooded the comments with jokes and theories.

One viewer quipped, “Will the Hindu Marriage Act apply to these four now?” Another suggested the kids may have misunderstood the gesture, writing that foreigners are often welcomed with garlands at hotels, possibly leading them to think it was a sign of respect rather than a ritual exchange.

Many also couldn’t get over the impeccable timing of the special effects. “Best thing on Instagram today! SFX guys be like: mala gaale mein, flower shower on!” read one popular comment.

What is the Varmala ritual?

In a traditional Hindu wedding, the varmala (or jaimala) is one of the first ceremonies to take place. It involves the bride and groom exchanging floral garlands, symbolising mutual acceptance and the beginning of their marital bond. This ritual is usually followed by other key ceremonies such as the pheras, where the couple circles the sacred fire.

