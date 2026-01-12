'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food Order

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has taken an unusual step to understand the everyday struggles of India’s gig workers by briefly stepping away from policy discussions and into the shoes of a Blinkit delivery partner. In a teaser video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chadha documents his experience of living a delivery rider’s routine from start to finish.

From parliament to delivery routes

The short clip opens with Chadha changing into a Blinkit-branded T-shirt and jacket before picking up a delivery bag from an on-duty rider. He is then seen riding pillion on a scooter, accompanying the delivery partner to a local store to collect items for an order. The journey continues as they head toward the customer’s location, offering viewers a glimpse into the fast-paced, time-bound nature of delivery work.

At the final stop, the delivery executive exits the lift and rings the doorbell, with Chadha quietly following behind. Just as viewers expect the interaction to unfold, the video cuts off with a cliffhanger message, “Stay tuned.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

‘Lived Their Day,’ says Chadha

Sharing the video, Chadha wrote, “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned,” hinting that a longer video or deeper insights from the experience will be revealed soon.

The teaser has sparked curiosity online, with many users praising the MP for choosing first-hand experience over rhetoric, while others wait to see what conclusions he draws from the exercise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Context: advocacy for gig workers

Chadha’s on-ground experiment comes shortly after he raised serious concerns in Parliament about the working conditions of gig and platform workers. He has previously spoken about issues such as low and unpredictable earnings, extended working hours, lack of health insurance, and the absence of social security benefits for delivery partners and app-based workers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In December 2025, the debate around gig work intensified after a Blinkit delivery executive’s video discussing his income went viral, triggering widespread public discussion. Chadha later met the delivery partner, identified as Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand, and even invited him to his residence for lunch following the Winter Session of Parliament.