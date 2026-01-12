 'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food Order
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha shared a teaser showing him experiencing a day as a Blinkit delivery partner, from wearing the uniform to accompanying a rider on deliveries. The video ends on a cliffhanger. The move follows his recent parliamentary advocacy highlighting low pay, long hours, and lack of social security for gig workers

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has taken an unusual step to understand the everyday struggles of India’s gig workers by briefly stepping away from policy discussions and into the shoes of a Blinkit delivery partner. In a teaser video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chadha documents his experience of living a delivery rider’s routine from start to finish.

From parliament to delivery routes

The short clip opens with Chadha changing into a Blinkit-branded T-shirt and jacket before picking up a delivery bag from an on-duty rider. He is then seen riding pillion on a scooter, accompanying the delivery partner to a local store to collect items for an order. The journey continues as they head toward the customer’s location, offering viewers a glimpse into the fast-paced, time-bound nature of delivery work.

At the final stop, the delivery executive exits the lift and rings the doorbell, with Chadha quietly following behind. Just as viewers expect the interaction to unfold, the video cuts off with a cliffhanger message, “Stay tuned.”

PM Modi Invites German Universities To Set Up Campuses In India, Thanks Chancellor Friedrich Merz For Visa-Free Transit For Indian Citizens
PM Modi Invites German Universities To Set Up Campuses In India, Thanks Chancellor Friedrich Merz For Visa-Free Transit For Indian Citizens
England Cricketer Will Jacks Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Ana Brumwell; Couple Shares Dreamy Photos On Instagram
England Cricketer Will Jacks Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Ana Brumwell; Couple Shares Dreamy Photos On Instagram
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
REET Mains 2026 Admit Card OUT At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
REET Mains 2026 Admit Card OUT At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

‘Lived Their Day,’ says Chadha

Sharing the video, Chadha wrote, “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned,” hinting that a longer video or deeper insights from the experience will be revealed soon.

The teaser has sparked curiosity online, with many users praising the MP for choosing first-hand experience over rhetoric, while others wait to see what conclusions he draws from the exercise.

Context: advocacy for gig workers

Chadha’s on-ground experiment comes shortly after he raised serious concerns in Parliament about the working conditions of gig and platform workers. He has previously spoken about issues such as low and unpredictable earnings, extended working hours, lack of health insurance, and the absence of social security benefits for delivery partners and app-based workers.

In December 2025, the debate around gig work intensified after a Blinkit delivery executive’s video discussing his income went viral, triggering widespread public discussion. Chadha later met the delivery partner, identified as Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand, and even invited him to his residence for lunch following the Winter Session of Parliament.

