 Swiggy Delivery Agent Falls From Moving Train At Anantapur, Video Sparks Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSwiggy Delivery Agent Falls From Moving Train At Anantapur, Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Swiggy Delivery Agent Falls From Moving Train At Anantapur, Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Video of a Swiggy delivery agent falling from a moving train at Anantapur after delivering food to a passenger has sparked safety concerns for gig workers. The clip went viral, prompting calls for stricter protocols. Swiggy said the agent is safe, unharmed, and reiterated that boarding or exiting moving trains is prohibited under company rules.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

A video showing a Swiggy delivery agent falling from a moving train at Anantapur railway station in Andhra Pradesh has triggered widespread concern about the safety of gig workers. The incident occurred after the agent delivered food to a passenger onboard the Prashanti Express (18464).

The clip, shared on Instagram by user @hey_bijay, shows the delivery agent attempting to alight from the train moments after handing over the parcel to a passenger in the 1st AC coach. The caption accompanying the post claimed that the train halted at the station for only one to two minutes, leaving the agent with very little time to safely get off. In the video, the agent appears to lose balance and fall onto the platform as the train begins to move.

Calling the incident a failure of safety and responsibility rather than an accident, the user urged Swiggy to support the delivery partner. The post quickly went viral, with many social media users demanding stricter safety guidelines for train deliveries.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh: Swiggy Delivery Agent Skids, Falls While Delivering Food As Train Moves At Anantapur...
article-image

Swiggy later responded, stating that the delivery partner was safe and unharmed. The company said it does not allow delivery agents to board or exit moving trains and has reinforced its safety training to prevent such incidents.

FPJ Shorts
TMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Unveils Visionary Manifesto To Make Thane A Smart, Global And Slum-Free City
TMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Unveils Visionary Manifesto To Make Thane A Smart, Global And Slum-Free City
Thane Civic Polls: Case Registered Against Rainbow International School Principal For Refusing Election Duty
Thane Civic Polls: Case Registered Against Rainbow International School Principal For Refusing Election Duty
Thane Digital Arrest Scam: 65-Year-Old Kalyan Man Loses ₹47.49 Lakh After Scammers Pose As CBI, TRAI Officials; Case Registered
Thane Digital Arrest Scam: 65-Year-Old Kalyan Man Loses ₹47.49 Lakh After Scammers Pose As CBI, TRAI Officials; Case Registered
Maharashtra Launches Arunoday Sickle Cell Campaign In Thane Under National Eradication Mission
Maharashtra Launches Arunoday Sickle Cell Campaign In Thane Under National Eradication Mission

Users online also called for passengers to collect orders at train doors or platforms, warning that seat-level deliveries pose serious risks to delivery workers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Autistic Barbie Doll Debuts In India To Represent Neurodivergent Children; Here's How Internet...

Autistic Barbie Doll Debuts In India To Represent Neurodivergent Children; Here's How Internet...

Rahul Gandhi Spotted At Vietnam Airport: Indian Vlogger Shares Pictures; Says, 'He Complimented Me'

Rahul Gandhi Spotted At Vietnam Airport: Indian Vlogger Shares Pictures; Says, 'He Complimented Me'

Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him,...

Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him,...

Payal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip...

Payal Gaming Alleged Leaked Video: Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Several Youths For Uploading Deepfake Clip...

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...