Swiggy Delivery Agent Falls From Moving Train At Anantapur, Video Sparks Safety Concerns

A video showing a Swiggy delivery agent falling from a moving train at Anantapur railway station in Andhra Pradesh has triggered widespread concern about the safety of gig workers. The incident occurred after the agent delivered food to a passenger onboard the Prashanti Express (18464).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clip, shared on Instagram by user @hey_bijay, shows the delivery agent attempting to alight from the train moments after handing over the parcel to a passenger in the 1st AC coach. The caption accompanying the post claimed that the train halted at the station for only one to two minutes, leaving the agent with very little time to safely get off. In the video, the agent appears to lose balance and fall onto the platform as the train begins to move.

Calling the incident a failure of safety and responsibility rather than an accident, the user urged Swiggy to support the delivery partner. The post quickly went viral, with many social media users demanding stricter safety guidelines for train deliveries.

Swiggy later responded, stating that the delivery partner was safe and unharmed. The company said it does not allow delivery agents to board or exit moving trains and has reinforced its safety training to prevent such incidents.

Users online also called for passengers to collect orders at train doors or platforms, warning that seat-level deliveries pose serious risks to delivery workers.