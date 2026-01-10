Andhra Pradesh: Swiggy Delivery Agent Skids, Falls While Delivering Food As Train Moves At Anantapur Station; Video Goes Viral

A Swiggy delivery agent slips and falls on the platform at Anantapur railway station while handing over food to a passenger as the train begins to move | X/@Deadlykalesh

A Swiggy delivery agent fell on the platform at Anantapur railway station after handing over food to a passenger travelling in the 1st AC coach of the 18464 Prashanti Express, moments before the train began to move. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking concern over the safety of gig workers.

Viral Video Shows Agent Falling as Train Departs

The now-viral video captures the delivery agent completing the handover to a passenger inside the 1st AC coach when the train begins to move with very little warning. As the train pulls out, the agent loses balance and falls chest-first onto the platform, with the sound of a heavy thud clearly audible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the impact, the man is seen standing up within seconds and walking away. According to the post accompanying the video, the Prashanti Express had halted at the station for only one to two minutes.

The incident has reignited debate over India’s systemic disregard for the safety of gig workers. Several netizens pointed out the contrast between frequent train delays and rigidly short station halts, questioning why delivery agents are expected to take such risks. Many urged passengers to collect food orders at coach doors instead of expecting on-seat delivery.

Swiggy Responds

Responding to the incident, Swiggy confirmed that the delivery partner was safe and faced no penalties. In a statement, the company said, “Hi there, we’ve looked into the incident and are relieved to confirm that the delivery partner is safe, unharmed, and did not face any penalty from authorities. Safety is our absolute priority.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also On Camera: Zepto Delivery Boy Crushed To Death By Private Bus In Hyderabad

Strong Reactions From Netizens

Social media users reacted sharply to the video. One user wrote, “Swiggy delivery partners should not have to deliver on trains. This would never be allowed in the UK or Europe. You’re risking their lives.”

Another commented, “The passenger should come to the platform. Why should a delivery agent risk his life for on-seat delivery?”

A third added, “If you have any humanity, compensate him properly and stop this dangerous practice.”