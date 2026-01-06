 On Camera: Zepto Delivery Boy Crushed To Death By Private Bus In Hyderabad
A 25-year-old Zepto delivery executive was killed after being run over by a private bus in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam area on Monday evening, police said. CCTV footage showed the rider losing balance and falling onto the road before the bus crushed him. The driver was detained as police registered a case and began an investigation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
The incident occurred around 5:15 pm and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The disturbing footage, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the delivery executive riding alongside the bus when he suddenly lost balance and fell onto the road. Moments later, the bus ran over him, leading to his instantaneous death.

The victim has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Hyderabad, who was employed as a delivery partner with quick-commerce platform Zepto. According to police officials, Abhishek suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Passersby and nearby shopkeepers were left in shock after witnessing the incident.

Following the accident, the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police officials said a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether negligence was involved.

The bus driver was detained for questioning, and police said action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Authorities have also secured the CCTV footage as part of the probe.

