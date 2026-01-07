Karnataka News: BJP Worker Alleges Assault, Stripping By Police In Hubballi Van; Video Sparks Row

Karnataka: BJP workers protested outside the Keshwapur Police Station against the alleged assault of a party worker in Hubballi. | ANI

Bengaluru: A BJP worker in Hubballi is allegedly stripped and beaten up by the police in a police van, while she was arrested on the charges of assaulting a government worker during SIR drive in Hubballi.

The BJP activist woman has been identified as Sujatha Handi and the police were acting on a complaint filed by Congress Corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla. A video of the incident that went viral shows the woman in a disrobed situation and being mishandled by five female and one male police inside the police van.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the police were quick to deny the charges and said that the woman stripped herself and assaulted the police personnel. One of the woman constables also showed scratch marks on her stomach allegedly caused by the Sujatha Handi. Hubballi-Dharawad Commissioner Shashikumar said that the woman was involved in many other cases also and the police were looking for the person who made the video and shared it on the internet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the BJP has not taken the incident kindly. According to the victim's mother, Sujatha was accompanying the officials in the SIR drive taken up by the Hubli-Dharawad officials in Keshavapur limits. The local Corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla was against the drive and she had asked the police to initiate action against Sujatha. When Sujatha objected to the arrest, she was dragged into the van, disrobed and assaulted brutally before being produced before the court. Sujatha is now in judicial custody.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Hubballi BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi has come down heavily on the police and said that they would face the consequences. ``What is that Commissioner talking about going after the people who videographed the incident? One can clearly hear the girl shouting 'my dress' when she was dragged inside the van and the police personnel brutalised her. Besides, between Jan 1 and Jan 5, five FIRs have been filed against Sujatha at the behest of the Corporator. Instead of taking action against the police, he is trying to hush up the case by threatening the victim,'' he said.

Dharawad BJP MLA Aravind Bellad also came down heavily on the police commissioner saying that it was unbecoming of an IPS officer to shame and threaten the victim. ``This is not the end of the episode. We are taking it in a big way and the police may have to pay the price for their mistakes,'' he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar said that the BJP and the woman were making wild allegations to escape from the charges of attacking the government officials. ``The law will take its own course,'' he added.