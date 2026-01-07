 UP State Employees Told To Disclose Assets On Manav Sampada Portal By January 31
The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all state employees to declare their movable and immovable assets on the Manav Sampada portal by January 31, 2026. The order applies to assets acquired up to December 31, 2025. Employees who fail to comply will not receive their January salary and may also face adverse action, including being denied promotions.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all state employees to declare details of their movable and immovable assets on the Manav Sampada portal by January 31, 2026, warning that failure to comply will invite strict action.

According to the government order, employees must upload details of all assets acquired up to December 31, 2025. The state has over eight lakh government employees covered under the directive.

The order states that employees who do not submit their asset declarations within the deadline will not receive their January salary, which is scheduled to be paid in February.

Chief Secretary has instructed all officers and employees to mandatorily furnish details of their movable and immovable properties on the Manav Sampada portal. The online facility for submission was activated from January 1, 2026.

article-image

All heads of departments have been asked to ensure compliance by officers and staff under their control. The order makes it clear that non-submission of asset details within the prescribed time limit will be treated adversely.

It also states that after February 1, 2026, departmental promotion committee meetings will not consider promotion cases of officers and employees who have failed to file their asset declarations.

The government said the step is aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in government service.

