 Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela

Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela

Many of them say the peace they find here cannot be matched anywhere else. When the month ends and they return home, they begin waiting for the next Magh when they can once again come back to the sands of the Sangam.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
People settle around a small bonfire to keep themselves warm from cold, during the 'Magh Mela 2026', in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) |

Prayagraj: The cold is at its harshest between 4 am and 6 am. It is at this very hour that nearly one million devotees step into the icy waters of the Ganga at the Sangam during the Magh Mela. This is not a one day ritual. For an entire month, Kalpvasis repeat the same routine, beginning their days with a holy dip, returning to their tents, immersing themselves in prayer and devotion, and eating only once a day.

Many of them say the peace they find here cannot be matched anywhere else. When the month ends and they return home, they begin waiting for the next Magh when they can once again come back to the sands of the Sangam.

Kalpvasis stay on the riverbanks from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima, following a lifestyle completely different from their everyday lives. The Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj with Paush Purnima, and with it starts Kalpvas. Ancient scriptures say that during this month, gods and goddesses reside in Prayagraj. Believing this, nearly one million devotees settle on the river sands to pray and seek blessings, spending the entire month immersed in spiritual discipline.

Spread across nearly 800 hectares, more than half of the fair area is occupied by the tents of Kalpvasis. Last year, due to the Maha Kumbh and an unprecedented rush of pilgrims, Kalpvasis were not accommodated close to the Sangam. This year, however, tents have come up again in and around the Sangam area.

FPJ Shorts
Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela
Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela
Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra Govt Response On Bail Pleas In Pune Porsche Accident Case That Killed Two IT Professionals
Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra Govt Response On Bail Pleas In Pune Porsche Accident Case That Killed Two IT Professionals
'I Am Fully Immersed In Finishing Toxic': Yash Cancels Fan Meet On His Birthday This Year
'I Am Fully Immersed In Finishing Toxic': Yash Cancels Fan Meet On His Birthday This Year
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI
Read Also
Severe Cold Wave And Dense Fog Paralyse Rajasthan, Zero Visibility Triggers Fatal Accidents And...
article-image

About 300 metres from the confluence, groups of women were seen sitting together inside tents, singing bhajans and performing kirtan. Almost every tent had a tulsi plant placed in front. Many had prepared small patches of soil to grow barley brought from their homes.

In one tent sat Manohar Rajput, dressed as a sadhu. He is a businessman but during this auspicious month he lives as Kalpvasi. “There is a deep sense of peace here,” he said.

Manisha, who hails from Bahraich said only those who are content with their lives are drawn here. “We feel so good here that when we leave, we start waiting for the next Magh to return to this land of the Sangam,” she said.

In Sector 4, tents of Kalpvasis stretch as far as the eye can see. From one of them came the continuous sound of Ramayana recitation. Inside, a woman Kalpvasi was reading the Ramayana. No one interrupted her. She recites daily from 5 am to 9 am and again from 4 pm to 8 pm. Different devotees are assigned different days, and this cycle of recitation will continue throughout the month.

Kalpvasis follow strict rules. Celibacy is mandatory throughout the month. Food is taken only once a day. Daily worship, meditation and listening to religious discourses are compulsory. Where no arrangements for discourses exist, Kalpvasis walk to other camps to attend them.

According to religious belief, a Kalpvasi completes a full cycle after observing Kalpvas continuously for 12 years, often beginning with one Kumbh and ending with another. It is believed that this 12 year penance leads to spiritual liberation.

Read Also
Magh Kumbh Mela 2026 Food Places: From Dehati Rasgulla To Pandit Ji Ki Chaat, Here Are Top 5...
article-image

Every ritual, from worship to daily routines, begins with a solemn resolve, invoking “Shri Shwet Varaha Kalpe.” In Hindu cosmology, this refers to the present cosmic era, believed to be the twelfth Kalpa since the creation of the universe.

As the cold winds sweep across the Sangam at dawn, the Kalpvasis continue their month-long pursuit of faith, discipline and inner peace, largely untouched by the world they have temporarily left behind.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela

Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela

Congress Names DK Shivakumar Assam Observer Amid Ongoing Power Struggle In Karnataka

Congress Names DK Shivakumar Assam Observer Amid Ongoing Power Struggle In Karnataka

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 7, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 7, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab BJP Launches Awareness Drive On VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab BJP Launches Awareness Drive On VB-G RAM G Act

Election Commission To Verify Over 1.04 Crore Voters In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Final Electoral Roll

Election Commission To Verify Over 1.04 Crore Voters In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Final Electoral Roll