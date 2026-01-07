Severe Cold Wave And Dense Fog Paralyse Rajasthan, Zero Visibility Triggers Fatal Accidents And Disrupts Air, Rail Services

The state of Rajasthan is reeling under severe cold wave and dense fog conditions, with minimum temperatures dipping below five degrees Celsius and visibility dropping to zero in Jaipur and various other cities on Wednesday. |

Jaipur: The state of Rajasthan is reeling under severe cold wave and dense fog conditions, with minimum temperatures dipping below five degrees Celsius and visibility dropping to zero in Jaipur and various other cities on Wednesday. The dense fog led to two road accidents: one person was killed in bike -tempo collision in Dausa, and 22 passengers were injured as the bus overturned in Kishangarh.

Dense fog turns deadly as two road accidents claim one life and injure 22 people

Cold wave conditions have been prevailing in Rajasthan for the last six days, and dense fog continued to blanket cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, and Dausa with very low visibility on Wednesday as well. The fog also affected train and flight operations. Eight flights departing from Jaipur Airport got delayed due to low visibility.

Meanwhile, in Dausa, a tempo and a motorcycle collided on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21 at around 8:30 on Wednesday morning, killing a 21-year-old man on the motorcycle. The police said that the accident was caused by the fog. While in Ajmer's Kishangarh, a trailer collided with a bus carrying solar plant employees, causing the bus to overturn. Twenty-two employees were injured in the accident.

At the same time, the cold wave conditions are prevailing in the northeast and western districts of the state as the minimum temperature has dropped below five degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, Sikar, Sirohi, and Lunkaransar on Wednesday, while other cities also remained at single-digit minimum temperatures.

Schools closed in 26 districts as authorities respond to biting cold

Due to the severe cold, schools up to the 8th grade have been closed in 26 districts of Rajasthan. In Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, the timings for government and private schools have been changed to 10 AM to 4 PM.

The Meteorological Department has predicted no relief from the cold and fog in the state until January 10th.