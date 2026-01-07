 Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Schizophrenic Engineer Dies After Falling From 16th Floor Of Building
A 26-year-old electronics engineering graduate, identified as Nikshap, died after falling from the 16th floor of a building in Bengaluru. He had recently returned from Europe and was set to begin work in India. Police have registered a case and launched a probe, with family members saying he had been suffering from schizophrenia.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Representational Image

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. A 26-year-old man, who had completed his education in electronic engineering in Europe and had recently returned to India to begin working, died after falling from the 16th floor of a building.

The man has been identified as Nikshap. He had been staying at the Gaudiya Matha in Hesaraghatta for a few days and had later gone to his parents’ house, where he fell from the 16th-floor flat and died.

Case Filed

A police team visited the spot and registered a case. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Notably, the deceased’s father told the police that his son had been suffering from schizophrenia for a few years.

The body has reportedly been sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. It is not clear whether he died by suicide.

What Is Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness in which a person confuses the real world and his imagination. The person often behaves in strange and unexpected ways.

Separate Incident

In a separate incident earlier last month, a 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical major Biocon was found dead on the company’s premises at Electronics City Phase II in Bengaluru.

