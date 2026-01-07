Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Schizophrenic Engineer Dies After Falling From 16th Floor Of Building

Representational Image

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. A 26-year-old man, who had completed his education in electronic engineering in Europe and had recently returned to India to begin working, died after falling from the 16th floor of a building.

The man has been identified as Nikshap. He had been staying at the Gaudiya Matha in Hesaraghatta for a few days and had later gone to his parents’ house, where he fell from the 16th-floor flat and died.

Case Filed

A police team visited the spot and registered a case. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Notably, the deceased’s father told the police that his son had been suffering from schizophrenia for a few years.

Read Also 41-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies Of Snakebite While Wearing Crocs In Bengaluru

The body has reportedly been sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. It is not clear whether he died by suicide.

What Is Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness in which a person confuses the real world and his imagination. The person often behaves in strange and unexpected ways.

Separate Incident

In a separate incident earlier last month, a 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical major Biocon was found dead on the company’s premises at Electronics City Phase II in Bengaluru.