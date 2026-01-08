 Punjab News: Singer Gurdas Maan Meets Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Pledges Support In Fight Against Drugs
Noted singer and actor Gurdas Maan met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh to discuss the growing drug abuse menace in Punjab. The governor urged Maan to use his influence to spread awareness, with the cultural icon pledging full support.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Singer and actor Gurdas Maan meets Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh to discuss efforts to curb drug abuse among youth | X - @Gulab_kataria

Chandigarh, Jan 08: Noted singer, writer, and actor Gurdas Maan on Thursday met Punjab Governor and Administrator, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria.

Discussion on drug abuse in Punjab

According to information, the two held discussions on the growing menace of drug abuse in Punjab, during which the Governor urged the cultural icon to campaign, using his popularity to spread awareness and motivate youth to stay away from drugs.

Commitment to protecting youth

Stating that protecting youth from drug abuse was a shared responsibility, Maan said he would contribute his heart and soul to the cause.

