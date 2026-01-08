Punjab News: Singer Gurdas Maan Meets Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Pledges Support In Fight Against Drugs

Chandigarh, Jan 08: Noted singer, writer, and actor Gurdas Maan on Thursday met Punjab Governor and Administrator, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria.
Discussion on drug abuse in Punjab
According to information, the two held discussions on the growing menace of drug abuse in Punjab, during which the Governor urged the cultural icon to campaign, using his popularity to spread awareness and motivate youth to stay away from drugs.
Also Watch:
FPJ Shorts
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India
Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure Inclusive Education
Pakistan Super League 2026: PSL Adds 2 New Teams As Sialkot And Hyderabad Franchises Sold For $12.75 Million At Auction | VIDEO
Read Also
Punjab Flood Crisis: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Submits Report To Union Minister Shivraj Singh...
Commitment to protecting youth
Stating that protecting youth from drug abuse was a shared responsibility, Maan said he would contribute his heart and soul to the cause.