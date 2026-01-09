'I Failed': Handicapped Clerk Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Top Floor Of Saket Court Complex Amid Work Stress

X/@kunalkashyap_st

New Delhi: A tragic incident has come to light from Delhi. An employee of Delhi's Saket Court died by suicide after jumping from the court building on Friday. Reportedly, he was distressed due to work pressure. DCP South Ankit Chauhan said that, based on the probe so far, the court employee committed suicide by jumping from a building in the Saket Court complex. A suicide note has also been found. In the suicide note he said that no individual was responsible for his death.

The deceased has been identified as Harish Singh. He was 60 per cent handicapped. In his suicide note, he said, "Suicide Note: My name is Harish Singh Mahar. Today I am committing suicide due to office work pressure. I am Committing suicide of my own free will, no one is responsible for it. Ever since I became an Ahlmad, I have been having suicidal thoughts. I did not share my suicidal thoughts with anyone," the note read.

"I believed I would overcome them but I failed. I am 60% percent handicapped person and this is very tough for me as I succumbed to the pressure. Ever since I became an Ahlmad, I am Unable to sleep and I've been overthinking a lot. Even if I take early retirement, I shall receive my savings or pension at the age of 60. So suicide is only option," the note read.

He further made an appeal to the High Court, "I request the Hon'ble High Court to give a light seat to a handicapped person so that no one suffers like me in the future. Once again, I repeat that nobody is responsible for my suicide," he said in the letter.

Harish Singh worked as an ahalmad and was responsible for maintaining court records and assisting judges.