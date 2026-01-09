 On Camera: Biker Crushed To Death While Attempting To Overtake Bus From Left In Surat
A 29-year-old diamond manufacturer, Nikunj Savani, died in a road accident in Surat after his motorcycle skidded while overtaking a bus and he was crushed under its rear wheel. CCTV footage of the incident went viral. The bus fled the spot. His pillion rider suffered minor injuries.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old man lost his life in a road accident in Gujarat’s Surat city. According to reports, the victim, identified as Nikunj Savani, a diamond manufacturer, was riding a motorcycle with a pillion rider identified as Ketan. Nikunj died on the spot after coming under the wheels of a moving bus, while Ketan escaped with minor injuries.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to the footage, the incident occurred on Thursday morning at around 10:30 am. The video shows Nikunj attempting to overtake a bus when his motorcycle skidded and he fell onto the road. He was then crushed under the rear wheel of the bus coming from behind, while another motorcycle approaching from the wrong side also crashed into his bike.

The bus did not stop after the fatal accident. However, passers-by rushed to help the victims.

article-image

The video also shows police officers who were passing by stopping at the accident site shortly after the incident. Savani was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, while Ketan received treatment for minor injuries.

According to reports, a case has been registered against the bus driver, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

