Telangana Accident Video: Skids Off Road While Attempting To Overtake Lorry, Crushes To Death In Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: A shocking incident surfaced from Telangana's Hanumakonda, where a rider was run over by a lorry carrying LPG cylinders. The incident was caught on camera, and the video surfaced online.

The accident took place in the Kamalapur area of the district when the rider tried to overtake the lorry from the left side. In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that as the biker tried to speed up his bike to overtake the heavy vehicle, he lost control of his bike, possibly due to loose gravel on the side of the road.

Video Of The Incident:

- Looks like speeding motorcycle tried to overtake lorry from the left, loose sand/gravel on concrete, tyres won't hold well



The bike skidded and came under the front wheel of the lorry. Passers-by rushed to the accident site. According to reports, the biker died on the spot. It is not clear whether any action was taken against the driver of the lorry involved in the incident.

The incident raised concerns regarding road safety.

Worker crushed to death by lorry in Tamil Nadu:

In another incident, a worker died while trying to stop a self-moving lorry with his bare hands in Tamil Nadu's Arani. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the video surfaced online.

The worker was working at an old shed when the incident took place. Two other workers were also present at the shed at the time of the accident. As the lorry started rolling down the inclined surface, the worker attempted to stop it. However, he failed to do so, and the lorry crashed into another lorry parked there, crushing the worker to death.