 Telangana Accident Video: Skids Off Road While Attempting To Overtake Lorry, Crushes To Death In Hanumakonda
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Accident Video: Skids Off Road While Attempting To Overtake Lorry, Crushes To Death In Hanumakonda

Telangana Accident Video: Skids Off Road While Attempting To Overtake Lorry, Crushes To Death In Hanumakonda

Two fatal accidents were reported in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, both caught on CCTV. In Hanumakonda, a biker died after skidding while overtaking a lorry carrying LPG cylinders and was run over. In Tamil Nadu’s Arani, a worker was crushed to death while trying to stop a rolling lorry. The incidents raised serious road and workplace safety concerns.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Accident Video: Skids Off Road While Attempting To Overtake Lorry, Crushes To Death In Hanumakonda (Screengrab) | X

Hanumakonda: A shocking incident surfaced from Telangana's Hanumakonda, where a rider was run over by a lorry carrying LPG cylinders. The incident was caught on camera, and the video surfaced online.

The accident took place in the Kamalapur area of the district when the rider tried to overtake the lorry from the left side. In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that as the biker tried to speed up his bike to overtake the heavy vehicle, he lost control of his bike, possibly due to loose gravel on the side of the road.

Video Of The Incident:

The bike skidded and came under the front wheel of the lorry. Passers-by rushed to the accident site. According to reports, the biker died on the spot. It is not clear whether any action was taken against the driver of the lorry involved in the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Karan Johar To Direct Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2? Here's What We Know
Karan Johar To Direct Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2? Here's What We Know
Aishwarya Sharma Likely To Lead Ekta Kapoor's Show With Varun Vijae Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
Aishwarya Sharma Likely To Lead Ekta Kapoor's Show With Varun Vijae Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Health Update After Being Hit By Bike In Guwahati: 'Rupali Is Under Observation, I've Had Small Injury'—VIDEO
Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Health Update After Being Hit By Bike In Guwahati: 'Rupali Is Under Observation, I've Had Small Injury'—VIDEO
Viral: Mumbaikars Terrified After Vlogger Eats Raw Brinjal, Ginger, Banana Dipped In Chai & Weird Foods In Local Train
Viral: Mumbaikars Terrified After Vlogger Eats Raw Brinjal, Ginger, Banana Dipped In Chai & Weird Foods In Local Train
Read Also
Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens...
article-image

The incident raised concerns regarding road safety.

Worker crushed to death by lorry in Tamil Nadu:

In another incident, a worker died while trying to stop a self-moving lorry with his bare hands in Tamil Nadu's Arani. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the video surfaced online.

The worker was working at an old shed when the incident took place. Two other workers were also present at the shed at the time of the accident. As the lorry started rolling down the inclined surface, the worker attempted to stop it. However, he failed to do so, and the lorry crashed into another lorry parked there, crushing the worker to death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Accident Video: Skids Off Road While Attempting To Overtake Lorry, Crushes To Death In...

Telangana Accident Video: Skids Off Road While Attempting To Overtake Lorry, Crushes To Death In...

Violent Land Dispute Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Attacks Women, Children With Sticks In UP's Unnao

Violent Land Dispute Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Attacks Women, Children With Sticks In UP's Unnao

'Apne Marzi Se Iram Ko Bhejta Hoon': Meerut Husband Retracts His Threat Allegation Against Viral...

'Apne Marzi Se Iram Ko Bhejta Hoon': Meerut Husband Retracts His Threat Allegation Against Viral...

UP Shocker: 6-Year-Old Gang Raped, Thrown From Terrace In Bulandshahr, Accused Arrested After...

UP Shocker: 6-Year-Old Gang Raped, Thrown From Terrace In Bulandshahr, Accused Arrested After...

Kerala Lottery Result: January 03, 2026 - Karunya KR-737 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: January 03, 2026 - Karunya KR-737 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...