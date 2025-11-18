 Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens Slam ‘Society That Doesn’t Care’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens Slam ‘Society That Doesn’t Care’

Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens Slam ‘Society That Doesn’t Care’

The 31-second footage shows the Guntur biker clipping the lorry as he tries to pass, falling directly beneath the wheels and lying severely injured as traffic swerves around him. The lorry slows but continues ahead before pulling aside. Several passers-by stop to observe but do not approach the victim or call for emergency services during the crucial first moments.

AditiUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens Slam ‘Society That Doesn’t Care’ | X

Guntur: A road accident in Mangalagiri mandal's Kuragallu village in Guntur district, has drawn public anger after a CCTV footage of a biker being run over by a lorry and left without help as onlookers stood by, went viral.

The video, widely circulated online, shows the rider writhing in pain before dying on the spot, inviting a sharp criticism of what users described as "growing public apathy."

Here's what happened

According to local police, the incident took place when a two wheeler rider attempted to overtake a speeding lorry on the left side. The biker lost control on the uneven road edge, fell under the vehicle and was run over by the rear tyres. He died instantly from severe head and upper body injuries. Officers reached the location after receiving information and registered a case, confirming that nearby CCTV cameras had captured the sequence of events.

FPJ Shorts
What Is FIFA Pass? All About Initiative By US President Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino For The 2026 World Cup
What Is FIFA Pass? All About Initiative By US President Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino For The 2026 World Cup
Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case
Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case
'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces
'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces
'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video
'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video

The 31-second footage shows the biker clipping the lorry as he tries to pass, falling directly beneath the wheels and lying severely injured as traffic swerves around him. The lorry slows but continues ahead before pulling aside. Several passers-by stop to observe but do not approach the victim or call for emergency services during the crucial first moments.

Netizens react

The video triggered a discussion on X, where netizens criticised a “society that does not care even if a person is dying”. Many users commented on the lack of immediate assistance from people present at the scene. One user wrote, “No one cares, no one takes responsibility. Why? Because this is India”. Another commented, “At least they did not even try to call 108”.

Some responses referred to what they viewed as a wider pattern of indifference in public spaces. “One dead body, the rest are walking corpses,” a user wrote. Others expressed frustration at a culture of hesitation to intervene.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens...

Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens...

'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing...

'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing...

VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Seen Smiling While Detailing Deaths Of His Family Members In Saudi Arabia Bus...

VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Seen Smiling While Detailing Deaths Of His Family Members In Saudi Arabia Bus...

Delhi Car Blast Probe: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al-Falah University

Delhi Car Blast Probe: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al-Falah University

Caught On Camera: CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport; Man Arrested

Caught On Camera: CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport; Man Arrested