Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens Slam ‘Society That Doesn’t Care’ | X

Guntur: A road accident in Mangalagiri mandal's Kuragallu village in Guntur district, has drawn public anger after a CCTV footage of a biker being run over by a lorry and left without help as onlookers stood by, went viral.

The video, widely circulated online, shows the rider writhing in pain before dying on the spot, inviting a sharp criticism of what users described as "growing public apathy."

Here's what happened

According to local police, the incident took place when a two wheeler rider attempted to overtake a speeding lorry on the left side. The biker lost control on the uneven road edge, fell under the vehicle and was run over by the rear tyres. He died instantly from severe head and upper body injuries. Officers reached the location after receiving information and registered a case, confirming that nearby CCTV cameras had captured the sequence of events.

The 31-second footage shows the biker clipping the lorry as he tries to pass, falling directly beneath the wheels and lying severely injured as traffic swerves around him. The lorry slows but continues ahead before pulling aside. Several passers-by stop to observe but do not approach the victim or call for emergency services during the crucial first moments.

Netizens react

The video triggered a discussion on X, where netizens criticised a “society that does not care even if a person is dying”. Many users commented on the lack of immediate assistance from people present at the scene. One user wrote, “No one cares, no one takes responsibility. Why? Because this is India”. Another commented, “At least they did not even try to call 108”.

Some responses referred to what they viewed as a wider pattern of indifference in public spaces. “One dead body, the rest are walking corpses,” a user wrote. Others expressed frustration at a culture of hesitation to intervene.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.