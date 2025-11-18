 Delhi Car Blast Probe: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al-Falah University
The ED on Tuesday morning conducted raids at 25 locations linked to Haryana's Faridabad-based Al-Falah University as part of an investigation into its funding.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Al-Falah University | Image: X

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning conducted raids at 25 locations linked to Haryana's Faridabad-based Al-Falah University as part of an investigation into its funding. The development came days after the November 10 Delhi blast. For the unversed, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, the terrorist who carried out the blast, was employed with the university. Meanwhile, two of its other doctors are also suspects in the blast case.

