 Mumbai Links Deepen In Delhi Car Blast Probe As Investigators Trace Accused Shaheen Saeed’s Network Across Multiple Cities
According to security agencies, Shaheen, originally from Lucknow, has a complex personal and criminal history intertwined with Mumbai, Kanpur, and Uttar Pradesh. Investigators said she was married to Mumbai-based orthopaedic doctor Jafar Hayat, who hails from a middle-class Muslim family in south Mumbai. They reportedly have two children.

In the Delhi car blast and explosives seizure case, investigators have uncovered a strong Mumbai connection through accused Dr Shaheen Saeed, who is alleged to be the head of the women’s wing of a radical module inspired by AlQaeda. | File Pic

Mumbai: In the Delhi car blast and explosives seizure case, investigators have uncovered a strong Mumbai connection through accused Dr Shaheen Saeed, who is alleged to be the head of the women’s wing of a radical module inspired by AlQaeda.

Accused Has Deep Links Across Lucknow and Mumbai

However, after she fell in love with Dr Muzammil Ahmed Ganai, the key accused in the Delhi blast case, Shaheen divorced Dr Hayat in 2015. She later joined Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where Muzammil was also employed. Mumbai Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has now uncovered that during her marriage and stay in Bhendi Bazaar and Nal Bazaar in Mumbai, Shaheen was in contact with several persons in Bhendi Bazaar, Nal Bazaar, Mohammad Ali Road, Nagpada, Dongri & Pydhonie.

Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh Threatens Work-To-Rule Agitation As FIR On Union Leaders Sparks...
The ATS is currently identifying who these contacts were and whether they had links to terror financing or ideological support networks.

