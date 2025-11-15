Mumbai: Chembur Hotel Owner Surrenders Red-Eared Slider After PETA, Police Rescue Turtle From Cruelty Case

A red-eared slider turtle was rescued from a Chembur hotel. The original owner relinquished the reptile after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and the police’s intervention. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A red-eared slider turtle was rescued from a Chembur hotel. The original owner relinquished the reptile after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and the police’s intervention. PETA confirmed that the rescued slider will be transported to the Kalote Animal Trust for rehabilitation.

Hotel Owner Surrenders Turtle After Cruelty Complaint

A supposed customer of the Chembur-based hotel observed the turtle’s sufferings in a small, filthy plastic tub and reported it to PETA India. Legal advisor and director of cruelty response at PETA India, Meet Ashar said, “With the help of the Chembur police, we counselled, warned and persuaded the owner of the red-eared slider turtle to surrender the turtle for permanent rehabilitation.” The hotelier admitted to having treated the turtle cruelly by keeping it in an unhygienic small tub. The red-eared turtle is an invasive species and is considered a severe ecological threat to India’s native turtle species.

