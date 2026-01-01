Palghar Emerges As Model District In Education Reform Drive Under CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Visionary Leadership

CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 01: Under the far-sighted leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s education sector is witnessing a renewed focus on quality and outcomes, with Palghar district emerging as a leading example of systemic educational transformation.

District Transformation Project delivers early results

The Palghar District Transformation Project (Education), built on the three pillars of quality teaching, empowered teachers and data-driven planning, is delivering measurable and impactful results within a short span of time.

Conceptualised under the guidance of Fadnavis, the initiative aims to create confident teachers, well-equipped classrooms and robust academic foundations, setting new benchmarks in school education.

Strong institutional and organisational support

The project is being implemented with the support of the Motilal Oswal Foundation and Leadership for Equity (LFE), in collaboration with the Palghar Zilla Parishad and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Palghar.

A district-level Memorandum of Understanding between the Zilla Parishad and DIET has provided strong institutional backing to the programme, focusing on strengthening academic leadership, enhancing teacher capacity, improving classroom practices and enabling scientific use of data in decision-making.

Leadership backing and field-level assessments

The initiative has received consistent support from Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Primary Education Officer Sonali Matekar and academic experts from DIET Palghar.

Field visits to 20 schools and seven demonstration classes across Dahanu, Talasari, Wada, Vasai and Palghar talukas helped identify teaching challenges, teacher preparedness and opportunities for improvement, enabling more precise and effective academic planning.

Maths Setu delivers remarkable gains in Talasari

The Maths Setu programme launched in Talasari taluka has emerged as a key driver of change, instilling renewed confidence among teachers. Following official approval on November 12, 2025, the first training session for 20 teachers was conducted successfully on November 28.

Significant improvement in student performance

Within just one academic session, Maths Setu recorded a significant 29 per cent improvement in average scores. Performance rose from 38 per cent in the pre-test to 67 per cent in the post-test, highlighting the programme’s immediate impact. The Normalised Learning Gain stood at 0.48, indicating moderate to high learning gains.

Positive teacher response and learning outcomes

Teachers and trainees responded positively to the initiative, with the session receiving high ratings for usefulness (3.9 out of 4) and participation (4 out of 4). The structured training design led to improved conceptual clarity, greater teaching confidence and enhanced classroom interaction.

High satisfaction and confidence levels reported

A Net Promoter Score of 68.8 reflected strong teacher satisfaction, while 63 per cent of participants reported a clear increase in confidence and instructional effectiveness.

Notably, post-test performance showed an overall improvement of 275 per cent, reflecting deeper conceptual understanding, improved teaching coherence and better engagement with students.

District-wide capacity building underway

The success of Maths Setu has demonstrated that structured training, data-based assessment and active participation can bring rapid and sustainable improvements in education.

Training focused on concepts such as measurement, including length, weight, size and motion, has further strengthened subject mastery and pedagogical skills. The initiative’s impact was also acknowledged by the Talasari taluka administration through official social media channels.

Master trainers identified for long-term sustainability

To ensure long-term sustainability, Palghar district has identified 1,600 master trainers who will be responsible for maintaining academic quality at cluster and school levels.

A district-level education conference for 300 master trainers was held on November 20, followed by additional training sessions on November 24 and 25 at various centres, including Agrivada.

Foundational literacy and numeracy strengthened

Under the Nipun Bharat mission, district coordination meetings involving ICDS, DIET and QUEST have endorsed LFE’s academic support for foundational literacy and numeracy, strengthening early childhood education through scientific and outcome-oriented approaches.

Next phase to expand programme reach

In the next phase, the district plans to expand Maths Setu through enhanced classroom observation, continuous teacher training, robust pre- and post-assessment systems, district dashboards and advanced data analysis, along with a formal master trainer task group.

Palghar’s model gains state-wide attention

Driven by Fadnavis’ visionary education policy, Palghar district is progressing rapidly towards building high-quality teaching practices, confident educators and long-term academic capacity. The district’s education transformation journey is increasingly being seen as a guiding model for the rest of the state.

