Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar Begins New Year With Education Drive For Tribal Students

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 01: Marking the beginning of the New Year with a strong message on the importance of education, Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar spent New Year’s Eve interacting with tribal students and encouraging them to give top priority to their studies.

Collector visits crash course for Class 12 science students

Dr Jakhar visited a special crash course organised for Class 12 science students, where she provided motivational guidance and urged students to make the most of the opportunity.

The initiative has been launched under the Aspirational Taluka Programme on the concept of Project Officer Dr Apoorva Basur of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Jawhar.

Programme aims to boost academic performance

The crash course is being conducted at the Government Secondary Ashram School, Palsunde, in Mokhada taluka, with the objective of improving academic standards among tribal students and preparing them for professional education.

Students from Government Ashram Schools at Dabheri, Dehre, Vinaval, Nyahale and six other ashram schools are participating in the programme. In total, around 350 Class 12 science students will benefit from this initiative.

Expert guidance and competitive exam preparation

The course offers in-depth subject learning, expert guidance and focused preparation for competitive examinations. Addressing the students, Dr Jakhar appealed to them to maintain consistent study habits and utilise the crash course to enhance their performance in the Class 12 examinations.

She expressed confidence that the programme would be expanded in the coming academic years and would help produce meritorious students from tribal areas.

‘Super Thirty’ batch for NEET aspirants announced

The District Collector also announced that a special ‘Super Thirty’ batch would be introduced to provide dedicated coaching for students aspiring to appear for the NEET examination. She advised students to set clear goals and begin focused preparation at an early stage.

Emphasis on perseverance and quality education

Highlighting the importance of such initiatives, Dr Jakhar stated that their success depends on students’ hard work and perseverance, and that programmes like these are essential for improving educational quality.

She expressed optimism that students across Palghar district would achieve significant success in the academic field in the New Year.

Visit to Katkari Multi-Purpose Centre

Continuing her focus on tribal development, Dr Jakhar visited the Katkari Multi-Purpose Centre at Khoch (Pimpalpada–Shirsodi Pada), established under the PM Janman Scheme.

Centre seen as catalyst for socio-economic change

During the visit, Dr Jakhar interacted directly with women and villagers from the Katkari community and outlined how the centre could become a catalyst for social and economic transformation.

She said the facility would provide local employment and self-employment opportunities, skill development training and support for various social initiatives.

Guidance on effective utilisation of facilities

Listening to the concerns of local women, the District Collector guided them on effective utilisation of the centre and noted that proper use of such facilities could bring positive changes in the community’s standard of living.

“If a network of such multi-purpose centres is developed in rural areas, it will significantly strengthen the economic backbone of tribal communities,” she said, while also expressing satisfaction over the quality of construction of the centre.

Local residents welcome initiative

Local women expressed happiness over the Collector’s visit, stating that her direct interaction had boosted their confidence and created new hopes for development.

New Year greetings and assurance of holistic growth

Extending New Year greetings to those present, Dr Jakhar reiterated that the Katkari Multi-Purpose Centre would serve as an effective platform for the holistic development of the community.

