Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar Distributes 1,234 Hectares Of Forest Rights, Signs MoU For ‘Adi Karmayogi Fellowship’ To Boost Rural Development

Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar distributes collective forest rights and launches the Adi Karmayogi Fellowship to strengthen tribal development in Jawhar taluka | X - @InfoPalghar

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 12: District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar visited Chinchwadi and Bhupatgad in Jawhar taluka to review various development initiatives and interact with local communities. During her visit, she inspected a health check-up camp at Chinchwadi, appreciating the ongoing healthcare efforts in the tribal region.

1,234.551 hectares of collective forest rights distributed

A major highlight of the day was the distribution of collective forest rights titles at Bhupatgad. Under the Forest Rights Act, the following areas received collective rights:

. Songirpada–Ghatyalpada: 610.37 hectares

. Anantnagar–Kogada: 192.181 hectares

. Hade–Devichapada: 132 hectares

. Jhap–Chinchwadi: 300 hectares

In total, 1,234.551 hectares of collective forest rights were formally handed over by Dr Jakhar to the chairpersons and secretaries of the respective Forest Rights Committees of Hade (Devichapada), Ain (Songirpada), Chinchwadi and Kogada (Anantnagar). This milestone is being seen as a crucial step in securing the rights and livelihoods of local tribal communities.

Collector interacts with villagers at Bhupatgad Fort and Gram Sabha

After the ceremony, Dr Jakhar visited the historic Bhupatgad Fort and later addressed a Gram Sabha, guiding villagers on issues related to development, rights and forest management. Residents actively participated in an interactive session, seeking clarifications on various matters.

MoU signed for Adi Karmayogi Fellowship to enhance rural development

In another significant development, an MoU was signed between the Palghar District Administration and Sonopant Dendekar College to launch the Adi Karmayogi Fellowship under the ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Dr Jakhar, who chaired the meeting.

Fellowship aims at strengthening grassroots governance and tribal empowerment

Dr Jakhar stated that the fellowship aims to enhance social and economic empowerment of Scheduled Tribes and other vulnerable groups by ensuring effective grassroots implementation of government schemes. She emphasised that college students will play an important role in strengthening rural governance structures.

College Principal Prof Kiran Save participated in the MoU ceremony. The fellowship — based on a Whole-of-Government Approach — will focus on capacity building of village-level staff, monitoring of schemes and boosting community participation.

Students to contribute to livelihood and development initiatives

Students of rural development, economics and social sciences will be involved in fieldwork related to livelihood enhancement, economic empowerment, improved implementation of government schemes and strengthening community-led development.

Key departments such as the Jawhar and Dahanu project offices, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Health, Forest Department and other government agencies will support the initiative.

Fellowship objectives for tribal-dominated Palghar district

The fellowship aims to:

.Strengthen rural administrative systems and community participation

. Enable data-driven planning and monitoring of village-level development

. Promote livelihood generation and economic self-reliance in rural and tribal communities

Also Watch:

Dr Jakhar said the Adi Karmayogi Fellowship will give young people a unique opportunity to work closely with the administration and gain first-hand experience of development processes. She expressed confidence that the initiative will infuse new energy into the development of the tribal-dominated Palghar district and accelerate inclusive growth.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/