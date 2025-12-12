Mumbai Crime: Bangur Nagar Police Bust Fake Call Centre Selling Medicines Online; 5 Arrested For Cheating Foreigners

Bangur Nagar Police Bust Fake Call Centre Selling Medicines Online; 5 Arrested For Cheating Foreigners | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 12: The Bangur Nagar police arrested five people for allegedly running a fake call centre selling medicines online and cheating foreign nationals, while speaking fluent English. They have been identified as Faizan Bhalim, 27, Meraz Shaikh, 29, Farukh Shaikh, 29, Moin Shaikh, 32, and Zeeshan Ansari, 30, from Malvani and Andheri West.

Fraudulent Online Sales Of Erectile Dysfunction Medicines

According to the FIR, the fake call centre was being operated from office no. 49, Aditya Industrial Estate, near the Evershine Mall in Malad West. Posing as representatives of reputed pharma companies, the accused allegedly offered Viagra and Shilajit supplements, citing them as erectile dysfunction medications. They took payments in Indian currency via the PayPal app, said the police.

Late-Night Raid Leads To Arrests And Seizures

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the call centre on Wednesday around 11 pm. During the action, the team seized laptops, printers and other equipment. When asked for permission documents and licences, the accused failed to provide any of them. They also admitted that they had no agreements with the pharma giants in whose names they were pulling off the fraud, said the police.

Police Probe To Identify More Victims

Further probe is on to ascertain how many foreigners were cheated, whether Indian nationals were also targeted and the total defrauded amount.

