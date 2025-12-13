Maharashtra Govt Approves 4 New Police Stations, 2 New Zones DCP & 3 ACP Divisions | Representational Image

Mumbai: In view of the city’s rapidly growing population, expanding urban footprint, and increasing pressure on law and order machinery, the Maharashtra government has taken a significant decision. Mumbai currently has 100 police stations including 93 local stations, 2 coastal police stations set up after the 26/11 terror attacks (Gorai and Mahim), and 5 cyber police stations established in response to rising cybercrime. Now, four new police stations have been added to this network.

According to a Government Resolution issued by the Home Department on 12 December 2025, the state has approved the creation of four new police stations, two additional police zones, and three new Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) divisions under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

This proposal had been submitted by the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai. After detailed discussion, it was approved in a high-level Secretary Committee meeting held on 11 November 2025. The approval, the government sanctioned large-scale creation of posts and financial provisions.

To manage Mumbai’s increasing population density and crime rate, the government has approved the establishment of the following new police stations like Maharashtra Nagar Police Station( Jurisdiction carved out from Bhandup and Parksite police stations), Golibar Police Station

– Jurisdiction carved out from Vakola and Nirmal Nagar police stations, Mad-Marve Police Station

– Carved out of certain areas of Malvani Police Station and Asalfa Police Station

– Formed by reorganizing areas from Ghatkopar and Sakinaka police stations.

For these four stations, the government has sanctioned 1,448 new posts, along with a financial allocation of ₹124.13 crore in recurring expenditure and ₹7.39 crore in non-recurring expenditure.

New Police Zones DCP and ACP Divisions

The government has approved:

2 new police zones DCP

3 new ACP divisions

A total of 34 new posts for the zones and 30 new posts for the ACP divisions have been sanctioned. This includes ₹6.24 crore in recurring costs and ₹83.95 lakh in non-recurring costs. The government has directed that the expenditure for establishing the new police stations, zones, and divisions be met from the allocated funds of the respective financial year. Additionally, recruitment of sanitation staff through external agencies must follow the 2022 financial guidelines issued by the Finance Department.

With the city witnessing rapid growth in population, traffic, urban expansion, and rising crime rates, this decision is expected to significantly strengthen the law-and-order mechanism in Mumbai. The new police stations will enhance accessibility for citizens, improve patrolling efficiency, and help in more effective crime control across the metropolis.

