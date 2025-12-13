G.O.A.T. India Tour: What You Can/Cannot Carry To Wankhede Stadium Tomorrow For Lionel Messi’s Mumbai Event? Check Full List

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram/X

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to witness a historic sporting and cultural spectacle as football icon Lionel Messi arrives in the city as part of the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. After drawing massive crowds in Kolkata, Messi’s Mumbai stop on Sunday, December 14, has generated extraordinary excitement among fans.

The event will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5 pm and authorities have issued detailed guidelines on entry rules and prohibited items to ensure smooth conduct and safety.

With thousands expected at Wankhede, organisers have laid down strict entry terms and conditions. Each ticket permits entry for only one person, and children aged two years and above must have their own ticket. Minors under 18 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult ticket-holder at all times. Re-entry will not be allowed unless clearly mentioned on the ticket, and spectators will only be permitted access to the seating area mentioned on their ticket.

Security checks will be stringent. Ticket-holders may be frisked, and bags or personal belongings may be searched by security personnel. Spectators are required to carry their tickets at all times and produce them when asked by organisers, stadium authorities or law enforcement officials.

What Is Not Allowed In Wankhede?

Several items are strictly prohibited inside Wankhede Stadium. These include backpacks, laptop bags, suitcases, helmets, umbrellas, bottles, lighters, tins, cans, musical instruments, flammable or hazardous substances, fireworks, weapons, metal containers, animals (except guide dogs), tobacco products, e-cigarettes and outside food or beverages. Smoking inside the stadium is not allowed. Any such items found during checks will be confiscated and will not be returned, as no storage facility has been arranged.

Commercial banners, flags or clothing displaying logos that conflict with official sponsors or amount to ambush marketing will also not be permitted. Additionally, recording or broadcasting event visuals or details using cameras, mobile phones or other electronic devices is strictly prohibited. Violators may be asked to leave the stadium and have their devices confiscated.

What Will Messi Do In Mumbai?

Messi’s visit to Mumbai is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Indian football fans. The evening will feature a mix of sport, entertainment and philanthropy, including a 7v7 celebrity football match, penalty shootouts, a football masterclass with young talents, and a musical tribute celebrating the Argentine legend. Messi is also expected to take part in a charitable fashion showcase, where memorabilia from Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph will be auctioned, with proceeds going towards charitable causes.

Beyond football, Messi’s Mumbai visit is expected to draw Bollywood celebrities and sports icons, adding glamour to the occasion. With cricket legends, film stars and fans converging at Wankhede, authorities are urging attendees to follow guidelines strictly to ensure a safe and memorable evening as Mumbai welcomes one of the greatest footballers of all time.

