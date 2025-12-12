Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review

BMC teams work on finalising corrected voter rolls across Mumbai ahead of civic elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 12: The BMC has nearly completed updating voter lists following recent ward boundary changes and previously identified errors. To streamline the process, the civic body has developed its own software, speeding up the verification and inclusion of affected voters. According to officials, the work is expected to be completed within the next three to four days.

Large-Scale Errors Found in Ward Allocations

Mumbai has 227 wards, and changes to ward boundaries over the years had resulted in many voters being incorrectly assigned to neighbouring wards. In one instance, more than 4,000 voters from Malad’s Ward 36 were mistakenly placed in Ward 29, and vice versa.

Similar discrepancies were identified and corrected in several areas, including M-East ward — covering Mankhurd, Anushakti Nagar and Deonar — as well as in Andheri West, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle West.

Revised Rolls Aim to Prevent Repeat of Past Election Issues

The revisions aim to prevent a repeat of the issues that affected voters during the last two civic elections. “With the updated rolls, we hope to ensure that all voters are accurately placed in their respective wards and can cast their ballots smoothly and without disruption,” officials said. The civic body is also conducting a detailed re-verification, with 89,340 voters currently under review across the city.

Over 11,000 Suggestions and Objections Resolved

The BMC had received 11,497 suggestions and objections on the draft voter list across 26 administrative wards. Assistant municipal commissioners, appointed as authorised officials, have resolved 10,668 cases, while the remaining 829 pertain to duplicate voters.

