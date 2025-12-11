Mumbai’s Heritage Revival: BMC Begins Tender Process To Restore 17 Historic Pyaavs To Revive Century-Old Drinking Water Fountains Across City

BMC initiates the tender process to restore 17 historic pyaavs, aiming to revive Mumbai’s century-old drinking water fountains | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 11: The BMC has initiated the tender process to restore 17 historic pyaavs, Mumbai’s century-old drinking water fountains. Built in the 18th and 19th centuries near gardens, markets and trading hubs, these fountains once provided vital public water access for people and animals.

Pyaavs Reflect Mumbai’s Cultural and Architectural Heritage

Unlike modern taps, pyaavs were designed to dispense water continuously through spouts. Each fountain reflects Mumbai’s cultural and architectural heritage, with styles shaped by local materials such as limestone, basalt and malad. The restoration project aims to revive these structures while preserving the city’s rich history.

30 Heritage Pyaavs Identified; Restoration Idea First Proposed in 2018

Mumbai has 30 pyaavs listed as Grade-II and Grade-III heritage structures, but over the years, many have vanished underground. The BMC has long planned their restoration, with the idea first proposed in 2018.

Four pyaavs in Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla, and one in Shivaji Park, have been restored, with 17 more planned. The project, which was delayed for a year, will include QR codes to showcase their historical significance, an official said.

Restoration to Cover Iconic Pyaavs Across the City

The restoration project is estimated to cost around Rs 16 crore, with contractor selection expected within a month and construction likely to begin next year.

The restoration will cover several historic pyaavs, including Sir Cowasji Jahangir's Fountain at Dhobi Talao, the pyaav under Masjid Bunder Flyover, pyaavs at Mohammad Ali Road, Chaar Nall in Dongri, Don Tanki, G. Manokji Patel and Nawab Ayaz Ali pyaavs, Sir Cowasji Jahangir's Fountain in Mazgaon, Seth Devram Keshawji Contractor Pyaav in Matunga and the M.V. Parulkar Fountain in Hindu Colony.

