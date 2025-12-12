 Mumbai News: Byculla’s ANZA School Marks 200 Years With Celebrations, Upgrades & Heritage Revival
The school, located on the premises of Our Lady of Glory Church, popularly called Gloria Church, held the first event for primary and kindergarten students on December 9. The secondary section celebrated on December 10.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
article-image

The Antonio Desouza High School (ANZA), Byculla, one of the oldest schools in the city, marked its 200th anniversary with a series of celebrations.

The school, located on the premises of Our Lady of Glory Church, popularly called Gloria Church, held the first event for primary and kindergarten students on December 9. The secondary section celebrated on December 10.

Alumni Plan January Celebrations and Fundraising

The school alumni will hold their own celebrations from January 23 to 25. Former students are currently running a fundraising campaign to support the school’s future and aim to raise ₹2 crore to upgrade facilities.
The proposed improvements include modernisation of classrooms, laboratories, and the library through new computer hardware and software, smart boards, multimedia equipment, and new furniture.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Scholarships Proposed

Additional plans include renovating the playground, purchasing sports equipment and kits, and upgrading the school hall for multi-purpose use with comfortable seating and state-of-the-art audiovisual systems. The institution also intends to introduce bi-centenary scholarships for students.

Gothic Heritage Building to Undergo Restoration

The school building, a heritage-listed Gothic structure that forms part of Mumbai’s architectural legacy, also requires preservation and restoration. The alumni hope to help the institution engage conservation architects, designers, and contractors for the project.

A Legacy Since 1825

Antonio De Souza High School, established in 1825, is popularly called ANZA in memory of its founders, Antonio De Souza and John Braz Fernandes. The institution began as a co-educational school but later transitioned into a boys’ school.

